Former social worker Thea Ramirez has developed an artificial intelligence-powered tool that she says helps social service agencies find the best adoptive parents for some of the country’s most vulnerable children.

But an Associated Press investigation has found that the Family-Match algorithm has produced limited results in states where it has been used, raising questions about the ability of artificial intelligence to solve such enduring human problems.

Two states abandoned this tool at the end of their initial pilots with only a few adopting. Social workers in Florida, Georgia and Virginia told the AP that Family-Match was not useful and often led them to unwilling families. Florida agencies, on the other hand, reported more positive experiences with the algorithm, saying it helped them tap into a broader pool of prospective parents.

Ramirez declined interview requests but said in an email that “Family-Match is a valuable tool and is useful to users who are actively using it to support their recruiting + matching efforts. “

Here are some findings from the investigation:

rooted in faith

Ramirez, of Brunswick, Georgia, where her nonprofit is also based, began building a website aimed at bringing together prospective adoptive parents and mothers giving up their children for adoption.

Ramirez marketed his website to anti-abortion counseling centers that attempt to persuade women to terminate their pregnancies.

“Can we make Roe v. Wade obsolete by raising awareness of adoption? I think so,” Ramirez wrote in a 2012 blog post about his website. Ramirez said in an email that Family-Match is not associated with the program for mothers with unintended pregnancies.

inspired by online dating

Ramirez recruited research scientist Gian Gonzaga, asking if he would team up with him to create an adoption matchmaking tool based on compatibility, to help child welfare agencies find adoptive parents for foster children. So to receive. Gonzaga previously managed the algorithm that powered the online dating site eHarmony.

“I was more excited about this project than anything I’ve heard in my entire career,” Gonzaga said in a promotional Family-Match video posted on YouTube.

Gonzaga eventually joined the board of directors of Ramirez’s non-profit organization, Adoption-Share.

Gonzaga, who worked with his wife Heather Setrakian on eHarmony and then the family-match algorithm, referred questions to Ramirez. Setrakian said he is very proud of his years of work developing the family-match model.

An eHarmony spokesperson said the company has no affiliation with Family-Match and referred to the pair as “just former employees.”

to lobby cleverly

From former first lady Melania Trump to the governor’s offices of Georgia and Virginia, Ramirez has worked on land contracts.

Officials in Virginia and Georgia abandoned Family-Match because their trial runs yielded only one or two adoptions a year. Tennessee said they killed one pilot before it could launch due to technical problems.

Months after Georgia dropped Family-Match, Ramirez met with a staffer in Governor Brian Kemp’s office and appeared at a state House hearing to request $250,000 for statewide expansion.

The state reversed course and signed a new agreement to resume using the technology in July. Adoption-Share is allowing Georgia residents to use FamilyMatch for free, a state official said.

brush with fame

Ramírez has also garnered support from public figures.

In New York, he rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange with the then-Miss Utah USA beauty queen. In Florida, Ramirez initially distributed his equipment for free thanks to a grant from the Jupiter, Florida-based Selfless Love Foundation, which was founded by Ed Brown, former CEO of Patrón Tequila maker, and his wife Ashley Brown. Former model and advocate for foster children.

The Browns raised money for the foundation’s causes at the annual Palm Beach-area gala, which has highlighted the work of Adoption-Share. Shelley Lockhart, marketing director for the Selfless Love Foundation, said the Adoption-Share grant expires in October 2022, and the foundation is “very proud of the work we’ve done together” to increase the number of adoptions, but stopped short of clarifying. Refused to explain why the grant ended.

Once the charitable dollars ran out, the state government took notice and awarded Adoption-Share a $350,000 contract last month.

In May, Family-Match was chosen to benefit a fundraiser promoted by then-St. According to a press release from Adoption-Share, Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright aimed to help grow the organization “to meet the urgent need for foster and adoptive families in Missouri.” Ramirez posed for photos on the baseball field next to Missouri Children’s Division Director Darrell Missy, who was considering the Adoption-Share proposal.

Test Case: Florida

Ramirez has highlighted the device’s penetration of Florida’s privatized child welfare system as she has tried to drum up philanthropic support and new business in New York City and Delaware.

This year, Adoption-Share won a contract with the Florida Department of Health to create an algorithm for public health officials that focuses on children with the most severe medical needs and disabilities who may never be able to live independently. Are. This agreement represents a significant expansion beyond AdoptionShare’s work with child welfare agencies as medically fragile children may require lifelong caregivers.

“The power dynamics are different because the child can’t just walk away,” said Bonnie Goodwin, a child welfare expert at the University of Oklahoma. “The share of insecurity increases.”

Contact AP’s global investigative team at [email protected] or https://www.ap.org/tips/.

Sally Ho and Garance Burke (), The Associated Press

