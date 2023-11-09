DNO reports third quarter production and revenue increases

DNO ASA

Oslo, 9 November 2023 – Norwegian oil and gas operator, DNO ASA, today reported third quarter revenues of US$141 million, up 142 percent from the previous quarter, driven by higher oil and gas sales across its portfolio. Net quarterly production totaled 37,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up 158 percent, with Kurdistan contributing 19,500 boepd, the North Sea 14,300 boepd and the rest of West Africa. Operating profit was US$40 million, compared to a loss of US$15 million in the second quarter. The net loss of US$55 million was driven by an accounting adjustment of US$45 million to the book value of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Following the closure of the Iraq-Turkey pipeline last March, the company gradually reopened the Tawke and Peshkabir fields (DNO 75 percent and Genel Energy International Ltd. 25 percent) and increased deliveries to local trading companies in Kurdistan. Production continues to increase; Production so far in the fourth quarter has averaged double the level of the third quarter.

DNO-Genel contractual entitlements, approximately half of the volume currently produced, are sold at prices that vary in the mid-$30s per barrel, and payment is made in advance before delivery of any oil.

DNO has recovered approximately US$15 million over the past 12 months from KRG debt accrued to DNO for past oil sales in 2022 and 2023, including US$8 million in October (over US$300 million).

“As the Middle East becomes more challenging, we are continuing to build our North Sea portfolio,” said Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani, Executive Chairman of DNO. ‘While we demonstrate the flexibility of DNO’s business model in Kurdistan by reducing costs and increasing local sales, we create value in the North Sea through exploration,’ he said. “It is quite a balancing act across different geographical and geopolitical scenarios and many of our partners cannot accomplish it.”

Offshore Norway, DNO participated last quarter in the Carmen discovery (30 percent), the country’s largest discovery in a decade, and in the DNO-operated Norma Well (30 percent interest), a play-opening discovery that will complement existing fundamentals. Located 20 kilometers north-west near the structure. Balder Hub and 30 kilometers south of Alviheim Hub. To date this year, the company has participated in discoveries totaling 100 million barrels of oil equivalent in DNO.

At the earlier discoveries, Ophelia (DNO 10 percent) and Bergknapp (DNO 30 percent), drilling of appraisal wells is currently continuing, with coring and logging operations underway on both wells.

Last week, the UK government’s North Sea Transition Authority awarded 27 new licenses in the 33rd offshore licensing round in priority areas considered likely to be brought into production more quickly than other assets. DNO announced that it has been awarded a 50 percent operated interest in Blocks 9/9F, 9/10C, ​​9/14C and 9/15D. Aker BP UK Ltd will hold the remaining 50 percent in the licensed field, adjacent to the Norwegian border and just west of the Aker BP-operated Alvim hub on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Meanwhile, Baghdad and Ankara are ready to resume flows from Kurdistan as soon as some unspecified agreements are reached between international oil companies and Iraq and Erbil, according to a recent statement by Iraq’s Prime Minister. In response, the Association of Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR), of which DNO is one of six members, has said that member companies will not be in a position to produce oil for pipeline export until it is clear How they will be paid for their contractual entitlement of oil already sold and delivered for export and future sales of such oil for export. APIKUR members have overdue and unpaid dues amounting to approximately US$1 billion.

Estimated total 2023 operating expenses across the company have been reduced by USD 40 million to USD 550 million, of which USD 418 million (76 percent) is incurred by the end of the third quarter of 2023. This decrease is primarily due to the impact of the strong USD/NOK exchange rate, NOK denominated spending in the North Sea and further reductions in running costs in Kurdistan. All operating expenses in Kurdistan were covered by revenues from local sales in Q3 2023, as well as DNO’s own dues to contractors and service companies for expenses already incurred according to a previously agreed monthly payment plan. million USD were involved. As of the end of the quarter, US$20 million remained to be paid.

The balance sheet remains strong with an equity ratio of 48 per cent as the company exited the quarter with cash deposits of US$708 million and net cash of US$142 million.

The Board of Directors has authorized a dividend payment of $0.25 per share on or about November 24, 2023, maintaining the Company’s quarterly distribution schedule.

key figures

Q3 2023 Q2 2023 full year 2022 Gross Operated Production (BOEPD) 25,984 65 107,637 Net Production (BoEPD) 37,150 14,417 97,310 Revenue (million US dollars) 141 58 1,377 Operating Profit/-Loss (USD Million) 40 -15 431 Net Profit/-Loss (USD Million) -55 -19 385 Free cash flow (US$ million) -6 -144 619 Net Cash/Debt (USD Million) 142 177 388

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Established in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses in various stages of exploration, development and production in Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d’Ivoire, the Netherlands and the Kurdistan Region of Yemen. ,

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

