Dnipro bridgehead: Ukrainian marines still holding, both sides carrying out long-range attacks, special operations busy

Kiev’s nearly month-old presence on the left bank of the Dnipro River remained intact on Friday, with the sides trading air, mortar and artillery strikes, and some Kremlin-linked bloggers declaring that Moscow would be deployed without reinforcements and especially Cannot eliminate Ukrainian Marine-held bridgeheads. Ground attack troops.

The first confirmed reports of Ukrainian armored vehicles being moved across the river to reinforce Marine posts emerged on Wednesday. Ukrainian army strength figures within the bridgeheads are a Kiev military secret. Open-source estimates generally place the total number of Ukrainian troops across the river at 300–500 troops and less than 20 vehicles of all types.

According to Russian military bloggers, who are sometimes critical of Kremlin combat operations, Ukraine’s 35th, 36th, 37th and 38th naval divisions are concentrated in fortifications built in two left-bank enclaves, one of which is between the villages of Poima, Pishchanivka, Pidstepne. Is centered around; And the other around Krinki village.

According to reports from both sides, the Russian response to the maritime incursion focused on mortar and artillery bombardments and air strikes. On Friday Russian “military correspondent” Vladimir Rogov reported the first-ever use by Moscow forces in the area of ​​the TOS-I heavy flamethrower system against unspecified Ukrainian positions near Krynky.

According to Kremlin-linked military blogger Simov Pegov, the Ukrainian Air Force launched its own frontline air strikes against Russian targets in the surrounding area, using unguided rockets fired from Mi-8 helicopter gunships. Russian Telegram poster Romanov Lat said Ukrainian artillery fired 122 mm Hrad rockets from the right flank and damaged Russian trenches near the village.

Geolocation of drone images posted by the blogger shows woodland burning in multiple fires near Krinki village center around grid N46.7376979519, E33.0861783469.

In late October Russian Air Force air strikes against Ukrainian fortifications on the left bank, particularly around the village of Pishchanivka, were reported up to eight times a day. According to some Russian sources, strong Ukrainian air defenses were weakening Russian efforts to hit the marines from the air.

“Correct [Ukraine-held] On the banks of the Dnipro, east of the Antonovsky Bridge (city of Kherson), there is a very dense concentration of enemy air defense forces and weapons… Some [Ukrainian] The air defense units have deployed their stuff two or three kilometers from the river bank and are not being attacked, but yet we (Russian pilots) are being ordered to fly there.”[expletive)puttheirstuffintwoorthreekilometersfromtheriverbankandtheyarenotbeingattackedbutinspiteofthatwe(Russianpilots)arebeingorderedtoflythere”[expletive)puttheirstuffintwoorthreekilometersfromtheriverbankandtheyarenotbeingattackedbutinspiteofthatwe(Russianpilots)arebeingorderedtoflythere” A Russian blogger reported commenting on flight operations around the bridgehead.

According to that unconfirmed account, a pair of Soviet-era Osa (NATO designator SA-8 Gecko) missile systems “in a wooded area” near the village of Pridnistrovsk are among the major Ukrainian anti-aircraft systems currently deployed to protect bridgeheads across the river. Is included. , and a modern, German-made IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system at a nearby location.

Undated video published by a Ukrainian military information platform on Wednesday and attributed to a member unit of Ukraine’s Special Operations Command shows an amateur drone dropping modified grenades on the roof of a top Russian T-90 tank in a nighttime attack, killing The tank was destroyed. Vehicle. Imagery shows that the engagement took place on a road between the villages of Pishchanivka and Poima around grid N46.6460906, E32.814882.

According to Ukrainian special forces public information statements, Ukrainian small boat teams are operating in the maze of canals and waterways in the area with the mission of interdicting Russian troops and attacking them whenever possible. Ukrainian commando teams, led by the 73rd Marine Special Operations Unit, Ukraine’s version of the British SBS, have operated in the marshes and swamps of the lower Dnipro since at least July.

Both Ukrainian and Russian sources reported intense Ukrainian hobby drone operations in the airspace over and adjacent to the bridgeheads.

Some Moscow-linked bloggers, identifying themselves in communications with Russian troops in the sector, said that Ukrainian observations, bombers and kamikaze drones seemed to be flying almost constantly overhead and Russian air defenses seemed unable to counter them. Kyiv post Was unable to confirm the reports.

In a blog post dated November 8–10, Robert “Madyar” Browdy, commander of a civilian activist group that supplies volunteer drone teams with aircraft, munitions and vehicles, reported that “a very large number” of strike units based in the Kherson region were providing support. Was flying a mission. Ukrainian troops across the river. He claimed that the recent fielding of improved electronics warfare jammers has enabled operators to intercept and crash more than 300 Russian drones attempting to fly over the area in less than a week. The video presented shows Russian-operated drones going off course and hitting the ground. The Kyiv Post was unable to fully confirm Brovdy’s claims, however, the geolocation matched some of the videos in the Kherson sector.

Ukrainian soldier on the right bank of the river, and interviewed by news agency AFPSaid that Russian defenses on the left flank were strong.

“The Russians are throwing everything they have at us: artillery, attack drones, phosphorus,” said an Army sergeant with the call sign Vozd.

“The Russians are well prepared. They have solid lines of defense,” said a soldier, identifying himself as Arminchik.

Russian military information platforms disagreed, saying that the Kremlin’s forces were unable to eliminate the Ukrainian incursion into the Dnipro because Kiev’s forces were so well entrenched and in large numbers on the left bank that they could be eliminated by air and artillery strikes alone. Can’t go.

“The battles are tough,” Rogov wrote. In the south we were making every effort to destroy the enemy’s bridgehead across the Dnipro. Those efforts are not succeeding. “It appears that we will need to (deploy) more forces in this area.”

