DNBA honors exemplary achievements of digital entrepreneurs – Adguly.com

The results of the second edition of the prestigious Digital Native Brands Awards (DNBA) were announced at a grand ceremony in Mumbai on November 22, 2023. The awards, presented across 19 categories, celebrate and honor businesses and brands that have harnessed the power of digital. Technology embodies the spirit of digital entrepreneurship, and leverages technology as the main driver of its success.

The winners of DNBA’s two top categories this year were Manish Chaudhary of WOW Skin Science, who won the Best Digital Native Brand Entrepreneur award, and Ghazal Alagh, Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd (Mamaearth), who received the DNB Woman Entrepreneur of the Year award. award.

“Grateful and honored to receive the Internet and Mobile Association of India’s Digital Native Brand Entrepreneur of the Year Award! This recognition furthers our passion for innovation and customer excellence, reaffirming our commitment to pushing the boundaries in the digital landscape. This is a testament to the hard work of our incredible team and the unwavering support of our customers. Speaking about their achievement, Manish Chaudhary said, “Thank you for believing in our vision, and together we are leading the digital future, creating even more impactful and inspiring experiences.”

This year there were over 150 entries for the DNBA, which were judged by a jury comprising of respected industry leaders like Alok Bajpayee, Amitabh Bishnoi, Atul Mehra, Badrinath Mishra, Karun Arya, Krishna Kumar, Pooja Sehgal, Siddharth Pai, Vipin V. Leaders were involved. And Vinay Bhartia.

The winners in other categories of the second DNB Awards are:

Best Brand Building/Brand Identity Initiative by DNB Brand: dream11

Best Payment Innovations for DNB: pay payment

Best Brand Extension/Product Diversification by DNB Brand: One 97 Communications Limited [Paytm]

Best Technology Innovation for DNB: smitten [Smytten Pulse]

Best User Experience: fib [EarlySalary]

Best Use of Digital Marketing/Social Media: Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram: tata new [Tata Digital Private Limited]

Best Content Marketing Strategy for DNB: Assembly

Best Uses of WhatsApp Marketing: Netcore Cloud for IGP

Best Customer Loyalty Initiative of the Year by DNB Brand: tata new [Tata Digital Private Limited]

Best Use of Email Marketing: NetCore Cloud for MakeMyTrip

Best Influencer Marketing Campaigns: tata new [Tata Digital Private Limited]

DNB Product Innovation Awards: let’s move on

Best Integrated Marketing Campaigns: Brandloom Consulting LLP

DNB Product Innovation Awards: coffeeza

Best Omnichannel Strategy: pee safe

Best Supply Chain and Logistics Partners for DNB: ship rocket

Best Loan Innovations for DNB: velocity [White Wizard Technologies]

