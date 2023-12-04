DNA storage has finally reached the mainstream (well, somewhat) — but it'll cost you $1,000 per KB (yes, kilobyte).

DNA storage is finally within reach, with the promise of being able to store billions of terabytes of data in small amounts, for hundreds of years and at minimal cost. In a surprise breakthrough, French firm BioMemory has launched credit-card-sized storage devices that can store up to a kilobyte of data on DNA.

For $1,000, you get two identical biomemory cards; Yes, they are very expensive – the first commercially available hard drive (IBM 350-1) sold for $34,500 for 3.75 MB – and slow; But this is mainly a proof of concept. The DNA on the card has dried; It must be rehydrated and read by a sequencing machine (BioMemory has partnered with a third party to accomplish this).

DNA storage has been in the realm of science (and to some extent fantasy) for decades, but in the last two years there has been a flurry of announcements (from giants like Microsoft and Seagate to smaller players like Catalog or BioMemory) that made it a is the most likely candidate to help quench the global thirst for data storage.

Storing bytes in DNA could pave the way to virtually unlimited data storage capacity at extremely low acquisition costs, with market leading operating costs (both storing and retrieving the data) and shelf-lives spanning several decades. Is.

breaking the petabyte barrier

For now, there are some serious hurdles that will need to be overcome before DNA storage can make its way into the food transformation as the goto replacement for tape, then hard drives. Apart from the price, there is the speed at which data is stored and retrieved (currently in the low MB/s) and the still relatively unproven nature of the medium.

It’s been almost a decade since Seagate told us the world would be like this Storage capacity will be exhausted by 2016 (Spoiler alert: it never happened) But generative AI and machine learning will probably help us reach that crisis point faster than expected.

BioMemory wants to launch 100pB enterprise-focused DNA cards by 2026, which is just a few years away. It took about 60 years for hard drive sizes to grow from 1,000,000 to 4TB.

The French startup wants to break this by achieving a growth factor of Rs 100 trillion (that is, after 14 zeros) in less than 36 months. If they managed to achieve this, it would be one of the greatest technological achievements ever and would make them one of the most popular startups of all time.

Source: www.techradar.com