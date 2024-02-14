DN-404: Introducing the future of NFT fractionalization and gas efficiency

The DN-404 development team is focused on addressing the gas efficiency challenges present in the original ERC-404 framework, while still acknowledging this effort as a somewhat superficial solution that meets existing consumer interest .

On February 2, a new, experimental concept for a cryptocurrency based on Ethereum, known as ERC-404, was introduced by a group of unidentified developers. This concept aims to merge cryptocurrencies with NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). Subsequently, Pandora, the inaugural token conforming to this standard, experienced a massive increase of over 12,000% in value, rising from $250 to over $30,000, before experiencing a significant decline.

This innovative project aims to change the landscape of fractional NFTs and increase the market liquidity of digital collectibles offered through cryptocurrencies.

Nonetheless, the introduction of ERC-404 was marred by significant issues, particularly related to gas optimization, with reports indicating an increase in Ethereum transaction fees with the launch of Pandora. The creators of ERC-404 hinted at upcoming updates and enhancements, prompting a separate group of developers to introduce their own solution, DN-404, to address these concerns.

The founding of DN-404 was driven by a desire to improve inefficiencies seen in ERC-404 by separating token and NFT components into separate contracts. This approach not only reduces transaction fees by approximately 20%, but also employs the foundational ERC-20 token protocol along with the complementary ERC-721 structure for NFT functionalities, unlike the combined approach of ERC-404. This ensures that an NFT can be divided and recombined without altering its original form.

The primary objective was to establish a token standard that facilitates native fractionalization of NFTs, allowing direct trading of NFT parts without intermediaries. This breakthrough in ERC-404 provided a new opportunity for user transactions.

Cygaar, a developer behind DN-404, clarifies that DN-404 serves as a foundational standard for protocol development rather than a standalone project. The project’s source code, which is currently in alpha release on GitHub, has yet to be officially audited.

