February 14, 2024
DN-404: Introducing the future of NFT fractionalization and gas efficiency


The DN-404 development team is focused on addressing the gas efficiency challenges present in the original ERC-404 framework, while still acknowledging this effort as a somewhat superficial solution that meets existing consumer interest .

On February 2, a new, experimental concept for a cryptocurrency based on Ethereum, known as ERC-404, was introduced by a group of unidentified developers. This concept aims to merge cryptocurrencies with NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). Subsequently, Pandora, the inaugural token conforming to this standard, experienced a massive increase of over 12,000% in value, rising from $250 to over $30,000, before experiencing a significant decline.

This innovative project aims to change the landscape of fractional NFTs and increase the market liquidity of digital collectibles offered through cryptocurrencies.

Nonetheless, the introduction of ERC-404 was marred by significant issues, particularly related to gas optimization, with reports indicating an increase in Ethereum transaction fees with the launch of Pandora. The creators of ERC-404 hinted at upcoming updates and enhancements, prompting a separate group of developers to introduce their own solution, DN-404, to address these concerns.

The founding of DN-404 was driven by a desire to improve inefficiencies seen in ERC-404 by separating token and NFT components into separate contracts. This approach not only reduces transaction fees by approximately 20%, but also employs the foundational ERC-20 token protocol along with the complementary ERC-721 structure for NFT functionalities, unlike the combined approach of ERC-404. This ensures that an NFT can be divided and recombined without altering its original form.

The primary objective was to establish a token standard that facilitates native fractionalization of NFTs, allowing direct trading of NFT parts without intermediaries. This breakthrough in ERC-404 provided a new opportunity for user transactions.

Cygaar, a developer behind DN-404, clarifies that DN-404 serves as a foundational standard for protocol development rather than a standalone project. The project’s source code, which is currently in alpha release on GitHub, has yet to be officially audited.

Source

Source: coinatory.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Artmarket.com: higher Q4 2023 revenue and the connection of its inductive learning proprietary AI tool (Intuitive Artmarket ®) to its databases and its Standardized Marketplace for the certification of primary issues of NFTs

Artmarket.com: higher Q4 2023 revenue and the connection of its inductive learning proprietary AI tool (Intuitive Artmarket ®) to its databases and its Standardized Marketplace for the certification of primary issues of NFTs | Macau Business

February 14, 2024
(PRNewsPhoto/Avanos Medical Inc.)

Avanos Medical, Inc. Webcast conference call to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 from

February 14, 2024

You may have missed

Artmarket.com: higher Q4 2023 revenue and the connection of its inductive learning proprietary AI tool (Intuitive Artmarket ®) to its databases and its Standardized Marketplace for the certification of primary issues of NFTs

Artmarket.com: higher Q4 2023 revenue and the connection of its inductive learning proprietary AI tool (Intuitive Artmarket ®) to its databases and its Standardized Marketplace for the certification of primary issues of NFTs | Macau Business

February 14, 2024
(PRNewsPhoto/Avanos Medical Inc.)

Avanos Medical, Inc. Webcast conference call to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 from

February 14, 2024
Oil prices ease as industry report points to increase in reserves

Oil prices ease as industry report points to increase in reserves

February 14, 2024

Windsor teacher says personal finance course should be mandatory, here’s why

February 14, 2024
Indonesia elections to shape reform agenda in post-Jokowi era

Indonesia elections to shape reform agenda in post-Jokowi era

February 14, 2024
DN-404: Introducing the future of NFT fractionalization and gas efficiency

DN-404: Introducing the future of NFT fractionalization and gas efficiency

February 14, 2024