DMT and a Hellboy costume – SuperRare: How to get DieWithTheMostLikes on NFT Creator – Cryptosaurus

Mark Wilson – Artist known as DiveWithTheMostLikes – His art style is truly unique and is a presence that can be described as quirky, performative, thought-provoking and hilarious in a packet of rolled ground beef.

In a digital art market where the supply can be infinite, the Indiana-based artist really stands out from the crowd with his ability to capture attention by poking fun at the NFT space and highlighting both the humor and sadness within his work.

Author of five books, DavidTheMostLikes is passionate not only about visual art but also about writing down his streams of consciousness. He originally created his first NFT on the foundation on March 26, 2021, when contacted by a random account on X because Wilson had created a joke campaign poster for comedian Eric Andre that went viral.

“This guy reached out and said, ‘Hey, I have an invitation to the Foundation. Would you like to cast a piece there?’ I said, I don’t know what minting is. I don’t know what foundation is. I don’t know what any of this is,” explains DavidWithTheMostLikes.

“He said, ‘This could be a good opportunity for your digital art,’ so I said, ‘Well, fuck it, buddy. Not that I’m doing anything with it now. It’s porn on Instagram. . “Getting two likes from bots. So, whatever, I’ll make something, and maybe as an artist I can eventually sell something – that would be cool.

It was a relatively slow start, but consistency and perseverance stood him in good stead and he often received praise from other famous artists such as OSF.

Now knocking on the door of digital art stardom, DieWithTheMostLikes still hasn’t recovered from the situation he finds himself in.

“To be honest, I still can’t wrap my head around this mess that’s going on. I just assumed I was going to die alone doing something I hated. To be a part of this movement with all these other really crazy artists who are on this crazy path and who are constantly raising the bar is really cool. It’s pretty wild,” he says.

“Our Memories Were Beef Too” by DiveWithTheMostLikes. (Super rare)

The origin of the name is fascinating and cumbersome

How did the name DavidTheMostLikes come about? Well, in classic “Die” fashion, there is humor and an underlying meaning.,

“The most common name I have found so far is Mark Wilson. When I was applying for apartments, people thought it was a scammer name because Mark Wilson is a very common name here in the states. They’ll do a background check and think I’m a fake.

“I’m comfortable with my name… but the name DiveWithTheMostLikes came up, and it’s funny because it’s actually a very cumbersome name to say. During the interview many people will ask what they call me. It’s not really a very long and funny name to say the least, but I guess I find comfort in it. The discomfort, or inability to determine what I should say if you like, is wonderful.

The name pokes fun at the world where we seek likes on social media for dopamine hits, which Wilson explains is a transactional existence.

“It’s really an interesting distillation of our transactional existence as a whole and how sad and frustrating it can be in many ways. But the beauty of it is that obviously none of us will be here; Without Twitter we would not be able to talk here. Of course, my art wouldn’t be able to do what it does, or I wouldn’t be able to influence anyone without the stage.”

“Big! Election Day!” By diewiththemostlikes. (onetie-alltie.com)

Finding stories in strange places

Observing society and its peculiarities is a great inspiration, and his work often conveys direct or sometimes subliminal messages that force collectors to really stop and think.

Of course, always the prankster with a dry sense of humor, DieWithTheMostLikes is quick to tie a bow around it with some over-the-top window dressing.

“I would say the strangest places have stories. “There’s a story in every bent ass of every person who walks through the dirty wreck of this country,” he says. “It’s within those kinds of microscopic wrinkles, scabs and wounds that I thrive and where I live. I want.” “I like this.”

“This perspective on life and humanity is often exaggerated… If you look a little deeper into my pieces, they are definitely documentary, but definitely quirky on a surface level.”

“Regarding Failed Dream Breathing” by diywiththemostLikes. (Super rare)

Great meat! sublime satire

The tsunami of CryptoX accounts posting “GM” spawned a series of meat art.

“Good Flesh basically arose from a place of complete ridicule, which is where I think a lot of my art comes from. This is sarcasm; This is ridicule; this is hilarious. I was really frustrated with the give and take situation where everyone was just saying ‘GM’, and there was nothing else to say. It was the GM with a coffee mug, and that’s all. Then you just see grams, grams, grams, grams. It was just like, ‘What the fuck are we all doing here? This is crazy, dude,” Wilson says.

“So, then I came up with Good Meat as a way to make fun of it, and I was basically posting art with the pieces, and then it turned into now. I just post pictures of meat now. “I’m going to do it because it’s appropriate for this kind of mundane exchange. The mundane morning conversation in which we all participate.”

“It’s just like there’s a big pile of rotten meat in here. Enjoy it or not. It is all good. But it’s funny because now people will say good meat back, or they’ll have their own good meat-inspired posts, and it’s amazing. I like that the flesh is infecting the space to some extent.”

“We Saved Our Marriage” sold on April 29, 2022 for 8 ETH (equivalent to $22,900 at the date of sale). (Super rare)

Sold for 12 ETH (equivalent to $22,300 on the date of sale) “after the streetlights were turned off” on June 2, 2023. (Superrare)

On June 16, 2023, “Precious Moments” were sold for 12 ETH (equivalent to $19,900 at the date of sale). (Super rare)

Quick-fire questions and answers

Influences

“To be honest, I don’t have anything, and most of it is just because I don’t have any art background. I would actually say, growing up, most of my influences were really in the books I was reading. People like Irvine Welsh, Haruki Murakami, Michel Houellebecq and of course Hunter S. Likes Thompson. I like being in this kind of shit.

“I must obviously mention Ralph Steadman, who is an incredible illustrator. When I went to this place, someone said, ‘Your stuff reminds me of Ralph Steadman,’ and I think that’s incredible.

personal style of art

“I guess the only word I would use is ‘hanger’. The style itself is fun; I never took an art class in high school and I was taught a lot. That’s really the extent of my art history. , I didn’t study art. It feels like, more or less, I put a lot of effort into making these things. It took about 20,000 hours of creating canvas and acrylic on an iPad and in my basement.”

“It’s just like throwing things out, I feel like it needs to come out otherwise it will rob me from the inside, so ‘relentless’ and ‘determined’, I think, are two words I would use. There’s almost a mental exploration and urgency in what I want to tell people.”

Which hot NFT artists should we pay attention to?

Xer0x — “It seems to me as if he slept deeply, like slept very badly in many ways. He is a man who is passionate about his art, and he creates very deep, very personal works that are true artistic achievements.

foreign queen – “The Alien Queen is bullshit, but she probably doesn’t even emerge anymore.”

james bloom — “He is a true blockchain artist. This guy is building these super technical and really crazy things that evolve and change based on interaction.

“Omega” by Xer0x. (Super rare)

Notable collectors

“I have to scream louder SuperRare Zach, he’s been very sweet and nice, and after this crazy meaningless tweet campaign he joined me to come to SuperRare. To get accepted into SuperRare, it was essentially a tweet that I sent out saying that I had just submitted my application video.

“I’m doing DMT and performing How Stella got her groove back While dressed like Hellboy or something. It was just like a crazy tweet, and he just said, ‘This is crazy. you are.’ I was already busy with work and stuff, but I will say that Jack is amazing.

Favorite NFTs in your wallet

“Oh, man, I have to say Pinder Van Arman did this dope ass quantum portrait of me that’s so special. It’s a really cool red. That’s probably my favorite piece that I have. It’s a dope thing and He loved doing it. He didn’t ask; they just made it.”

Quantum portrait of DiveWithTheMostLikes by Pinder Van Arman. (open sea)

What do you listen to while making art?

“I love music. I mean, the absurd part of me would say that I make Nickelback and Creed and fuck all those stupid bands. But really, I listen to a lot of doom metal and death metal. Get bands like Bonegripper, Creeper and Withered. Anything slow, slimy and brutal is the only way you can describe it.

Add:

X: twitter.com/toadswiback

Website:

greg oakford

Greg Oakford is the co-founder of NFT Fest Australia. A former marketing and communications specialist in the sports world, Greg now focuses his time on running events, creating content and consulting at Web3. He is an avid NFT collector and hosts a weekly podcast covering all things NFT-related.

Follow the author @GregOxford

