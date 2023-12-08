Divya Kala Mela showcasing the talent of disabled entrepreneurs will be inaugurated on 8th December.

Divya Kala Mela showcasing the talent of disabled entrepreneurs will be inaugurated on December 8 (Photo Source: Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment)

In an unprecedented initiative towards economic empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (PWD), the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) is preparing to launch ‘Divya Kala Mela’ from December 8 to 17, 2023. As a major platform for disabled entrepreneurs and artisans from across the country to showcase their products and craftsmanship.

The event is scheduled to be inaugurated on December 8, 2023 at 5:00 pm and will be moderated by Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. Pratima Bhowmik, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, is expected to be present on the occasion.

This is the eleventh edition in the series of ‘Divya Kala Mela’, a unique initiative of DEPWD, which started in 2022 with events organized in Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Guwahati, Indore, Varanasi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. . The Patna edition promises to be an exciting experience for the visitors, showcasing vibrant products ranging from handicrafts, handlooms, embroidery works to packaged food, coming from diverse regions like Jammu and Kashmir and North Eastern states.

Around 100 differently abled artisans, artists and entrepreneurs from around 20 states and union territories will be participating, presenting their skills and products in categories like home decor and lifestyle, clothing, stationery, eco-friendly products, packaged food, organic products, toys etc. do. and gifts, and personal accessories like jewelery and clutch bags.

The event will be open to the public from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm for ten consecutive days, offering a wide variety of cultural activities and performances by disabled artists and renowned professionals.

Furthermore, the department has ambitious plans to expand the reach of the ‘Divya Kala Mela’ concept across the country. In the financial year 2023-2024, similar events are expected to be organized in various cities, leading to a nationwide celebration of the talent and entrepreneurial spirit of persons with disabilities.

Source: krishijagran.com