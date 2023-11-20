A comprehensive look at Snap-On Inc.’s upcoming dividend and historical performance

Snap-on Inc. (NYSE:SNA) recently declared a dividend of $1.86 per share, payable on 2023-12-11, with the ex-dividend date set at 2023-11-20. As investors wait for this upcoming payout, attention also turns to a company’s dividend history, yield and growth rate. Using data from GuruFocus, let’s look at Snap-on Inc.’s dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What does snap-on ink do?

Snap-On creates premium tools and software for repair professionals. Hand tools are sold through franchisee-operated mobile vans that service auto technicians who purchase the tools at their own expense. A unique element of its business model is that franchisees assume significant risk, as they must invest in mobile vans, inventory and software. Additionally, franchises provide personal loans based on individual equipment directly to technicians. Snap-On currently operates three segments: Repair Systems & Information, Commercial & Industrial, and Appliances. Its finance arm provides financing to franchisees to run their operations, including offering loans and leases for mobile vans.

Dividend Analysis of Snap-On Inc.

A Glance at Snap-On Inc.’s Dividend History

Snap-On Inc. has maintained a consistent dividend payment record, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis since 1986. The company has also demonstrated a commitment to increasing its dividend, increasing it annually since 1995. This consistent growth qualifies Snap-on Inc. as a Dividend Elite, a prestigious group of companies that have increased their dividends for at least 28 consecutive years. Below is a chart showing annual dividends per share to track historical trends.

Dividend Analysis of Snap-On Inc.

Breaking down Snap-on Inc.’s dividend yield and growth

Snap-On Inc. currently boasts a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 2.33% and a forward dividend yield of 2.68%, indicating an expected increase in dividend payouts over the next year. The company’s dividend growth has been impressive across multiple time frames. The 3-year annual dividend growth rate is 14.40%, the 5-year is 14.70% and the 10-year is a strong 15.60%. These growth rates translate to a 5-year yield on cost of approximately 4.63% for Snap-On Inc. stock today.

Dividend Analysis of Snap-On Inc.

Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

Snap-On Inc.’s dividend sustainability is based on its dividend payout ratio, which is 0.35 as of 2023-09-30. This metric indicates that the company retains a large portion of its earnings for future growth and potential recession. Snap-on Inc.’s profitability rank further supports dividend sustainability, with GuruFocus giving it a perfect score of 10 out of 10, indicating excellent profitability prospects. The company has recorded positive net income every year for the past decade, strengthening its financial stability.

Growth metrics: the future outlook

To make the dividend sustainable, a company must demonstrate strong growth metrics. Snap-on Inc.’s growth rank of 10 out of 10 indicates a favorable growth trajectory compared to its competitors. The company’s earnings per share have grown an average of 7.50% annually, outperforming approximately 53.01% of global peers. Additionally, Snap-on Inc.’s 3-year EPS growth rate of 10.80% per annum and 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 10.40% also outperform more than half of global competitors, demonstrating the company’s solid earnings and operating efficiency. Does it.

Attractive Conclusion: Dividend Outlook for Snap-On Inc.

Considering Snap-on Inc.’s consistent dividend payments, strong growth in dividend rates, prudent payout ratio, and strong profitability and growth metrics, the company’s dividend appears to be at a solid level. Investors seeking income and growth may find Snap-on Inc. an attractive proposition. Will this trend of dividend aristocracy and financial health continue to deliver value to shareholders in the years to come? For those interested in exploring further, GuruFocus Premium users can use the High Dividend Yield Screener to discover other high-dividend-yield investment opportunities.

