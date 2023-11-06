A comprehensive look at Main Street Capital Corp’s dividend performance

Main Street Capital Corp. (NYSE:MAIN) recently declared a dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on 2023-11-15, with the ex-dividend date set at 2023-11-07. As investors wait for this upcoming payout, attention also turns to a company’s dividend history, yield and growth rate. Using data from GuruFocus, let’s look at Main Street Capital Corp’s dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What does Main Street Capital Corp do?

Main Street Capital Corp. is an investment firm engaged in providing customized debt and equity financing to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. The company’s investment portfolio is generally designed to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancing and acquisitions of companies operating in various industry sectors. The Group invests in secured debt investments, equity investments, warrants and other securities of lower middle market and middle market companies located in the US. The business operates through the US territory and it derives the majority of its income from the source of fees, commissions and interest.

Dividend Analysis of Main Street Capital Corp

A glimpse at Main Street Capital Corp’s dividend history

Main Street Capital Corp. has maintained a consistent dividend payout record since 2007. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual dividends per share for tracking historical trends.

Dividend Analysis of Main Street Capital Corp

Breaking Down Main Street Capital Corp.’s Dividend Yield and Growth

To date, Main Street Capital Corp currently has a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 6.58% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 7.08%. This suggests expectations of an increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Main Street Capital Corp’s annual dividend growth rate was 2.40%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increases to 2.90% per annum. And over the last decade, Main Street Capital Corp. has had an annual dividend growth rate of 3.50% per share.

Based on Main Street Capital Corp’s dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on Main Street Capital Corp stock’s cost to date is approximately 7.59%.

Dividend Analysis of Main Street Capital Corp

Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company’s payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides information about the portion of the company’s income distributed as dividends. A low ratio suggests that the company retains a significant portion of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Main Street Capital Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69.

Main Street Capital Corp.’s Profitability Rank provides an understanding of a company’s earnings potential compared to its peers. GuruFocus has ranked Main Street Capital Corp’s profitability as 5 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has recorded positive net income every year over the past decade, further reinforcing its high profitability.

Growth metrics: the future outlook

To ensure dividend sustainability, a company must have strong growth metrics. Main Street Capital Corp’s Growth Rank of 5 out of 10 suggests that the company’s growth outlook is fair.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Main Street Capital Corp.’s revenue per share, combined with its 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Main Street Capital Corp’s revenues have grown by an average of approximately 17.00% per year, a rate that outperforms approximately 67.19% of global peers.

A company’s 3-year EPS growth rate reflects its ability to grow earnings, which is a key component to maintaining its dividend over the long term. Over the past three years, Main Street Capital Corp.’s earnings grew by an average of approximately 16.30% per year, a rate that outperforms approximately 60.44% of global peers.

Finally, the company’s 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 1.30%, which outperforms global competitors by approximately 36.8%.

next steps

Finally, Main Street Capital Corp. has demonstrated consistent and sustainable dividend performance. The company’s strong dividend growth rate, reasonable payout ratio, reasonable profitability, and strong growth metrics make it an attractive choice for investors seeking reliable dividend income. However, investors should continue to monitor these factors to ensure future dividend sustainability. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article prepared by GuruFocus is designed to provide general information and does not constitute financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst estimates using unbiased methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take into account individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to provide long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis may not include the latest, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus has no position in the stocks mentioned here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Source