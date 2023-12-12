Assessing Upcoming Dividends and Historical Performance

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) recently declared a dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on 2023-12-29, with the ex-dividend date set at 2023-12-13. As investors wait for this upcoming payout, attention also turns to a company’s dividend history, yield and growth rate. Using data from GuruFocus, let’s look at Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What does Intercontinental Exchange Inc. do?

Intercontinental Exchange is a vertically integrated operator of financial exchanges and provides supporting data products. Although the company is perhaps best known for its ownership of the New York Stock Exchange, which it acquired in 2013, ICE also operates a large derivatives exchange. The company’s largest commodity futures product is the ICE Brent crude futures contract. In addition to the exchange business, which accounts for approximately 56% of net revenues, Intercontinental Exchange made a series of acquisitions to build its mortgage technology business (15% of net revenues) and fixed income and data services segment (29% of net revenues). Have used. Income).

Dividend Analysis of Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

A glimpse at Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s dividend history

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has maintained a consistent dividend payout record since 2013. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has increased its dividend each year since 2013. The stock is thus listed as a dividend yielder, an honor given to companies that have increased their dividends every year for at least the last 10 years. Below is a chart showing annual dividends per share for tracking historical trends.

Dividend Analysis of Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

Breaking down Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s dividend yield and growth

To date, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. currently has a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 1.45% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.48%. This suggests expectations of an increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s annual dividend growth rate was 11.40%. Extended over a period of five years, this rate increases to 12.90% per annum. Based on Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock’s cost to date is approximately 2.66%.

Dividend Analysis of Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company’s payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides information about the portion of the company’s income distributed as dividends. A low ratio suggests that the company retains a significant portion of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Profitability Rank provides an understanding of a company’s earnings potential compared to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s profitability as of 2023-09-30 as 8 out of 10, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has recorded positive net income every year over the past decade, further reinforcing its high profitability.

Growth metrics: the future outlook

To ensure dividend sustainability, a company must have strong growth metrics. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Growth Rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company’s growth trajectory is good compared to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s revenue per share, combined with its 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s revenues have grown by an average of approximately 14.00% per year, a rate that outperforms approximately 63.33% of global peers.

A company’s 3-year EPS growth rate reflects its ability to grow earnings, which is a key component to maintaining its dividend over the long term. Over the past three years, Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s earnings grew by an average of approximately 11.80% per year, a rate that outperforms approximately 50.09% of global peers.

Finally, the company’s 5-year EBITDA growth rate is 12.40%, which outperforms approximately 52.7% of global competitors, indicating strong future prospects.

fascinating conclusion

In conclusion, Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s consistent dividend growth, prudent payout ratio, strong profitability, and solid growth metrics paint a promising picture for current and potential investors. With a track record of flexibility and performance, ICE makes an attractive case for those seeking stable dividend income. As the financial industry evolves, will Intercontinental Exchange Inc. continue to adapt and maintain its dividend yield status? Only time will tell, but indicators suggest that ICE is well positioned for future success. For investors looking to diversify their portfolio with reliable dividend-paying stocks, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. may want to consider.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article prepared by GuruFocus is designed to provide general information and does not constitute financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst estimates using unbiased methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take into account individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to provide long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis may not include the latest, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus has no position in the stocks mentioned here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Source