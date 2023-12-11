Estimating Euronav NV’s Upcoming Dividend and Historical Performance

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) recently declared a dividend of $0.57 per share, payable on 2023-12-20, with the ex-dividend date set at 2023-12-12. As investors wait for this upcoming payout, attention also turns to a company’s dividend history, yield and growth rate. Using data from GuruFocus, let’s look at Euronav NV’s dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What does Euronav NV do?

Euronav NV owns and operates a fleet of vessels for international maritime shipping and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company organizes itself into two segments: tankers and floating storage and offloading activities, or FSO. The tanker segment, which generates most of the revenue, operates crude oil tankers to international markets. The FSO segment carries out floating production, floating storage and offloading operations for crude oil and petroleum products.

Dividend Analysis of Euronav NV

A glimpse at Euronav NV’s dividend history

Euronav NV has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2015. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual dividends per share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking down Euronav NV’s dividend yield and growth

To date, Euronav NV currently has a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 14.49% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 17.67%. This suggests expectations of an increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Based on Euronav NV’s dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on Euronav NV stock’s cost to date is approximately 14.49%.

Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company’s payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides information about the portion of the company’s income distributed as dividends. A low ratio suggests that the company retains a significant portion of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Euronav NV’s dividend payout ratio is 0.76, which may suggest the company’s dividends may not be sustainable.

Euronav NV’s Profitability Rank provides an understanding of a company’s earnings potential compared to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Euronav NV’s profitability as of 2023-09-30 as 6 out of 10, suggesting fair profitability. The company has recorded net profit in 6 out of the last 10 years.

Growth metrics: the future outlook

To ensure dividend sustainability, a company must have strong growth metrics. Euronav NV’s Growth Rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company’s growth outlook is reasonable. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Euronav NV’s revenue per share, combined with its 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Euronav NV’s revenues have grown by an average of approximately 1.60% per year, a rate that is lower than approximately 68.71% of global competitors.

A company’s 3-year EPS growth rate reflects its ability to grow earnings, which is a key component to maintaining its dividend over the long term. Over the past three years, Euronav NV’s earnings grew by an average of about 10.80% per year, a rate lower than about 61.58% of global peers.

Closing Insights on Euronav NV’s Dividend Potential

In conclusion, while Euronav NV’s strong dividend yield and consistent payment history is attractive, the sustainability of its dividend requires careful examination. The current payout ratio and profitability rank provide a mixed signal on the long-term feasibility of its dividend payments. Combined with the company’s growth metrics, investors should consider these factors when considering Euronave NV as a potential dividend investment. As the ocean shipping industry evolves, will Euronav NV adapt and maintain its dividend attractiveness? Value investors may find this an essential question to consider. For those looking for high-dividend yield opportunities, GuruFocus Premium offers a comprehensive high dividend yield screener to discover similar stocks.

This article prepared by GuruFocus is designed to provide general information and does not constitute financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst estimates using unbiased methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take into account individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to provide long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis may not include the latest, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus has no position in the stocks mentioned here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

