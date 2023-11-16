Tjokro Wimantara, also known as Pak Win, is a well-known figure in the world of entrepreneurship and influencer marketing. Pak Win, who hails from Indonesia, has garnered 1.9 million followers on TikTok alone, which shows his ability to mesmerize audiences around the world. While many TikTok influencers rely solely on their social media success, Pak Win’s journey took an unexpected turn when he decided to pursue a Global MBA in China.

With a background in robotics and engineering, Pak Win already had a keen sense of innovation. However, he soon realized that his true passion lay in the field of finance. Inspired to explore new horizons, he set his sights on a global MBA program that would not only equip him with the necessary business skills but also provide a deep understanding of the Chinese market. Thus, he chose the prestigious Tsinghua Global MBA program at Tsinghua University, School of Economics and Management.

The decision to study in China was strategic. Recognizing China’s growing dominance in the global business and technology world, Pak Win understood the importance of understanding Chinese language, culture and networks. He was attracted to the Tsinghua Global MBA for its partnership with MIT Sloan School of Management, which ensured a holistic business education with a focus on China.

During his time at Tsinghua, Pak Win immersed himself in Beijing’s bustling business environment and embraced the diverse student community. Collaboration with peers from different backgrounds and nationalities fostered his creativity and enriched his thinking process. Additionally, Tsinghua’s partnerships with industry giants such as Accenture, KPMG and Microsoft provided them with many opportunities to apply their knowledge and tailor their learning to their career goals.

Inspired by his experiences in China, Pak Win ventured into the world of entrepreneurship and co-founded several successful startups. From an escape room business to a motorcycle ad tech startup, his innovative ideas flourished. One of his ventures, Karta, had also gained recognition in the Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2018, before the local group was acquired.

Taking his entrepreneurial spirit forward, Pak Win launched Groovin, a short-form video education app for professionals and entrepreneurs. Leveraging his influence on TikTok, he identified the demand for business-oriented content and filled the gap with his unique approach. With over 2.5 million followers across various social media platforms, Pak Vin used his personal brand to promote Groovin and establish himself as a global influencer.

Tsinghua MBA Network is playing an important role in the journey of Pak victory. He often seeks advice and guidance from his former classmates in different countries, relying on their diverse expertise and support. Furthermore, the Tsinghua brand itself has been instrumental in attracting funding from Chinese companies, gaining trust and recognition for Pak Win’s enterprises.

As his success continues to grow, Pak Win shows no signs of slowing down. They have expanded their investments into talent management, direct-to-consumer brands, and digital marketing agencies. His engineering background, combined with the knowledge and experience gained from his Tsinghua MBA, has equipped him with a comprehensive understanding of business in China and beyond.

Through his remarkable journey, Pak Win exemplifies the transformative power of pursuing a Global MBA in China. The combination of academic rigor, cultural immersion and networking opportunities proved to be the catalyst for his international fame and entrepreneurial skills.

Source: ticker.tv