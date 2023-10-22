Dive deeper with KAJI.ai, a mental health and wellness app

Despite COVID-19, concerns about mental health remain elevated and 90% of American adults believe the US is facing a mental health crisis, according to a recent KFF/CNN poll. The pandemic has impacted the public’s mental health and well-being and the realities abound: isolation, loneliness, job loss, financial instability, illness and grief.

During the pandemic, many adults reported symptoms associated with anxiety and depression, with nearly four in ten adults reporting these symptoms in early 2021, before falling to nearly three in ten as the pandemic subsided . Many people today struggle with declining mental health and well-being and face barriers to care.

The pandemic created an environment that caused many people to rethink their lives. Hair-raising questions were asked like, what is my purpose? What should I do with my life? Are the relationships in my personal or career life meeting my needs? How do I ensure that every day is a memorable day filled with happiness? How do I stop my racing mind and learn to just be? etc.

One effect of the deep reflection of so many people during these challenging health and wellness times was that there was a movement, between April 2021 and April 2022, 71.6 million people walked away from their jobs, an average of 3.98 million people every month. Were leaving the job.

People were not satisfied with their work environment, the industry they were in, or their work-life balance and left their jobs. The term Great Resignation was dubbed the Great Resignation to describe this period, coined by Anthony Klotz, associate professor of management at Texas A&M University.

It was during this time that two experienced entrepreneurs, Eric Rivas and Simona Tracisca, had a powerful vision that they wanted to help change our world and a desire to grow the humanities. It was his deep understanding that in order to evolve, humans had to learn to dive deeper, like scuba diving in the ocean. The deeper the dive, the deeper the introspection and the greater the awakening.

So the company KAJI, a software app, was born in April, 2021 to support people through a customized self-awareness journey that includes curated immersive listening experiences that draw on modern psychology, centuries of spiritual wisdom and Combine the best of cutting-edge AI technology. A transformative experience where humans are at the center. Kazi combines all of these elements to utilize the full spectrum of resources to help individuals on their personal path to cultivating self-awareness.

One of KAJI’s unique capabilities is that Co-Founder, Simona Tracicka, has developed KAJI’s proprietary psychology-based and personal change model called the I-Wheel, which helps individuals understand the root causes of their thought patterns, emotions, and behavior. Helps in identifying. Unlike many other software reflection tools, Kaji is unique because it also leverages the capabilities of generative AI and machine learning to create personalized user journeys.

Consuming random and non-personalized content often fails to trigger one’s self-awareness in a meaningful way. Often, personal development is entirely dependent on the individual. While the freedom to explore different topics is important, it is the underlying AI foundation of the Kaji platform that really makes the difference, just as a diver learns to use his equipment more efficiently and dive deeper over time. Is. Without this guided and therapeutic approach, people can feel overwhelmed by all the information out there, missing out on real opportunities to learn, grow, and heal.

,Generative AI and large language models (LLM) are new and Kaji is even newer. KAJI’s founder believes that by using this technology in a responsible and ethical way it can increase access to immediate (non-urgent) mental and emotional support. However, AI should never be a replacement for authentic human connection, compassion and love”says Eric Rivas, CEO of Kazi.

Qazi works for the individual and collective progress of humanity. While the initial phase of our business was based on deep listening experiences for consumer/B2C, Kazi for workplace/B2B aims to collectively accelerate collaboration, communication, trust-building and emotional intelligence skills through our Kazi for Teams solution. Sees huge opportunities.

KAJI is seen in the meditation app category by market analysts, and apps like Calm, Headspace, Meditopia, WakingUp and Aura are the major competitors of KAJI, and each of these market players has its own strengths, KAJI is different because it is meditation, Striving to go beyond relaxation and stress and take each customer on their own unique listening experiences through a personal and progressive journey of disconnection, recovery and self-awareness.

Customers who have used the app are very positive, saying things like:

,Amazing and impressive. This app is such a gift. Every time I open it and listen to the enrichment available I feel grateful. It is full of great content where I am able to learn new relevant information that will help me with any problem. I instantly feel inspired, connected and supported. Extremely useful and effective! love, love, love this app,

,So on time. Really powerful, mesmerizing listening material. It feels like a soothing meditation and a guided therapy session in one experience,

For those who follow my articles, you know I enjoy highlighting the lessons learned by talented AI entrepreneurs so that others can learn from these experiences.

This is what Eric and Simona had to say:

As entrepreneurs, the most profound lesson we’ve learned and want to share with fellow visionaries is the unwavering belief in the power of conviction. When you believe, you believe with all your heart, and you go for it with all your heart. It’s not about focusing on past successes or failures or letting fear or hope dictate your journey. It’s about that transformative moment when a nascent idea takes hold of your soul, and you become its devoted midwife. In our five years of traveling the world, interacting with shamans, leaders, and elders, we have encountered life-changing moments, none as extraordinary as the Amazonian jungle. There, amidst the meal of lentils and the frightening presence of the jaguar, nature spoke to us forever in the language of technology. It was a message that resonated deeply within us – that we must embrace technology, harness its potential for positive change and heed the call of innovation with unwavering faith. The essence of our journey is that remarkable ideas are nurtured by those who dare to dream and act boldly, driven by a belief that transcends the boundaries of the ordinary and the known. To fellow entrepreneurs, we say: Trust your convictions, because it is the lighthouse that points the way to living a life filled with meaning and a sense of purpose. It is time to wake up and recognize the universe within you; Our self-awareness is a catalyst not only for personal growth, but for raising our collective consciousness.”

For more information visit KAJI.ai here.

Implications of COVID-19 for mental health and substance use Nimrita Panchal, heather saunders, Robin RudowitzAnd Cynthia Cox

Dr. Cindy Gordon ICD.D. is a CEO, a thought leader, author, keynote speaker, board director, and advisor to companies and governments attempting to modernize their business operations with advanced AI methods. She is the CEO and Founder of SalesChoice, an AI SaaS company focused on eliminating revenue uncertainty and human advantage. A former Accenture, Xerox and Citicorp executive, she combines governance, strategy and operations in her AI initiatives. She is also a board advisor to the Forbes School of Business and Technology and the AI ​​Forum. He is passionate about modernizing innovation with disruptive technologies (SaaS/Cloud, Smart Apps, AI, IoT, Robots and Cobots), with 14 books in the market, The AI ​​Dilemma is his most recent book. Follow him on LinkedIn or Twitter or his website. You can also access it on AI Directory.

