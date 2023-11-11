District chief plans new school despite unanswered rezoning, financial concerns

Alachua County’s school district administration planned to build a new East Gainesville Magnet School without board authorization, which could have pulled existing resources from already struggling schools.

The mention comes at a time when the district doesn’t know its fund balance, rezoning questions can’t be answered, the teachers union has failed to meet state deadlines for salary negotiations, teacher shortages Is facing and preparing to implement many plans. Major changes at two failing Eastside schools.

At Wednesday’s school board workshop meeting, elected leaders were given a document from Superintendent Shane Andrew’s administration that allows families to apply in January for students to attend the newly created International Baccalaureate (IB) Prairie View Elementary Academy. Will allow submission, although approval has not been received yet. Essential International Baccalaureate Organization’s Primary Years Program (PYP). The slides also showed an overhaul of existing magnet/CTE school programs, including admitting students with lower GPAs and selecting 50% of the population from outside their school zone into over-capacity schools.

Some board members expressed immediate concerns about the plan, with one calling it “irresponsible” and suggesting that the Florida Department of Education could take over the district if Florida’s financial situation did not improve.

“My question or concern is how are we going to pay for this?” Board member Tina Surtain asked about the new school.

After public refusal: District admits superintendent brought Bible to meeting, referenced scripture

Alachua County Public Schools finance staff previously informed the board that it did not have enough funds to open another school site after Terwilliger in 2021. Keith Birkett, the district’s finance chief, was not consulted on Prairie View’s plans. The announcement was made last week.

In 2019, Prairie View debuted as a “swing school” for the first time while Idyllwild Elementary was renovated. Idyllwild reopened in 2022 but is now at risk of being operated by an outside operator for back-to-back “D” grades. Aside from being used as a swing school, Prairie View, which can house about 700 students, has been vacant since 2008.

The PYP timeline indicates that a reasonable time to open an IB primary school could take around two years. When asked, Andrew could not give a timeline for his progress or an estimate of the cost of his plans.

It appears to be a pet project of the school superintendent, who briefly mentioned the idea during a rezoning workshop on August 16. He had mentioned using the east side space as an IB program, but no one on the board expressed interest in the idea and moved on. Nearly three months later, he appears to be committed to completing it by the 2024-25 school year.

More: District’s proposed rezoning plan increases overcrowding in schools around Alachua County

Other school issues

The school district has struggled for nine months to explain its county-wide rezoning plans, something that hasn’t been done in 40 years and that would affect thousands of families. Its latest data shows that officials have somehow made schools more overcrowded by moving students around rather than alleviating capacity concerns.

On Tuesday, the school board also approved a plan to hire outside operators for poor-performing Idyllwild and Lake Forest elementary schools. It also gave Andrew approval to ask the state to allow Metcalfe and Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings to attend year-round school, without long summer breaks. The superintendent indicated that he forwarded the request to the state before receiving the necessary board approval.

School board members expressed disappointment that the administration has invested additional needed resources into schools, including transferring highly effective teachers to struggling schools.

More: Candidates campaign to conduct national superintendent search. what changed?

Andrew raised some of those concerns when explaining his Prairie View plans, which included the idea of ​​closing struggling schools despite an approval vote for outside operators. He said he has been criticized for being slow on some projects and wants to be expedited and it is a fair criticism to say that the administration should focus on helping the seven low-performing schools in the district .

“It’s offensive,” he said. “It’s always in the details – and there are a mountain of details. Funding is a concern…I’m excited to open doors of opportunity for all kids.”

Alachua County Interim Superintendent Shane Andrew at the school board meeting on October 17, 2023.

Andrew also pointed out that the district still does not have a strategic plan, which he was tasked with helping implement after he was selected as interim last year.

“We work strategically without any plan,” he said.

He said he is not actively considering closing Lake Forest at this time and that a “C” grade would minimize its issues.

When looking at how the school would be factored into the district’s ongoing rezoning problems, President Dion McGraw suggested that officials might have to make “changes” from its current plans.

Currently, East Side schools have the lowest enrollment in the entire district, with Howard Bishop Middle, Lake Forest and Eastside High and Lake Forest used at just over half of their enrollment capacity. It’s not clear exactly how Andrew’s plans will affect enrollment and funding at those schools.

Board member Sarah Rockwell said she was surprised to see that negotiations for a new school were not planned for another year with the superintendent still in preliminary discussions.

“I’m asking the question because we’re talking about opening magnet applications to 400 students in two months and we don’t have a basic answer to how we’re going to finance this school, whether we’re going to have a way to start it. There’s also approval from the International Baccalaureate to do it,” Rockwell said. “We’re saying we’re opening applications for it in two months, it seems pretty final… It seems like these were things like Those were already resolved.”

Some people posted on Facebook about the issue on Thursday and said that although Andrew is moving forward with plans without the board’s consideration of the topic, it is still unclear what he will offer to parents. are doing.

“Fair access to high-quality programs and improved supports for students are critical,” they wrote. “But rushing into decisions without knowing the full impact on our financial stability or the limited resources we have for existing schools and programs…this approach deserves more scrutiny.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Alachua superintendent proposes new school despite financial concerns

Source: www.bing.com