‘Disorganized mess’: Bidenomics branding confuses voters

WASHINGTON — Nobody likes “Bidenomics,” shorthand for Joe Biden’s economic policies — not voters, not Democratic officials, not even, sometimes, the president himself.

It’s a term that confuses Americans and even confuses its name. “I don’t know what the hell this is,” Biden said in a speech in Philadelphia earlier this year.

In a September focus group with swing voters in Pennsylvania, one participant told research firm Engageius that the concept was a “disorganized mess,” adding that “it’s really hard to explain.”

Biden is relaxed – at least for now. He has made the state of the country’s economy a central argument of his re-election pitch, promoting “Bidenomics” at events across the country. He talks about rapid job growth and spending billions of dollars for roads, bridges and renewable energy projects under his watch.

Appearing in Minnesota last week, Biden described Bidenomics as “the American dream” — twice in the same speech.

The problem is that people aren’t buying it. Just as the phrase has fallen out of favor despite low unemployment rates, the underlying policies that Bidenomics claims to describe have disenchanted voters, polling shows. A Gallup poll in September showed that 48% of adults rated the economic situation as “bad”, the highest share in a year.

The University of Michigan’s monthly survey of attitudes toward the economy found that 20% of consumers expressed that their personal finances had gotten worse between Biden’s inauguration and September of this year.

More meaningful to Americans than the overall economic growth celebrated by Biden may be the stubborn reality that average food prices in American cities have increased 20% since Biden took office. Or that the average price of a gallon of gas is $3.44 — down from a year ago but still about a third higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Economists say inflation is easing, falling from a 40-year high of 9% last year to less than 4%, but the memory of high prices is still fresh.

“We have significantly reduced inflation while keeping the labor market tight,” Jared Bernstein, chairman of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, said in an interview. “And it has been extremely well received. Also, people want to hear about falling prices, because they remember what the prices were, and they want their old prices back.’

Democratic strategists say attaching Biden’s name to a set of economic policies that could take years to fully implement was a gamble from the start. It privatizes economic conditions that are not necessarily under the control of the President.

“Whoever came up with the slogan Bidennomics should be fired,” said one Democratic strategist, requesting anonymity to speak more freely. “This is probably the worst message you could ever imagine.”

It was actually the news media that first coined the term at the beginning of Biden’s presidency. When Biden and his advisers discussed whether to adopt it, the president was initially reluctant, two people familiar with internal White House discussions said. He was worried that “Bidenomics” could backfire against him if the economy soured, one of the people said.

“I can understand that,” said Representative James Clyburn, D-S.C. said, when asked about Biden’s discomfort with the term. “I do not like it either.”

“Those people who [Biden] “Don’t deal with the economics,” Clyburn said, adding that Biden’s endorsement before the 2020 Democratic primary in South Carolina revived his candidacy and propelled him to the party’s nomination. “They deal with day-to-day issues. “They have to educate their children and feed their families and develop their communities — and that doesn’t sound like ‘Bidenomics.’”

Maybe the only people using the term are Biden’s rivals. Republican candidates seem united in their conviction that “Bidenomics” is a winning argument for them. Representative Dean Phillips, the Minnesota Democrat who launched a primary challenge to Biden last month, has taken Bidennomics to task.

Speaking to reporters on his campaign bus in New Hampshire recently, Phillips said that “people are suffering and they don’t worry about nicknames and names and taglines. …I would just ask the American people, how are they? “And the truth is, they are really struggling.”

As often as Biden utters the word, he has yet to provide a concise definition of it. Bidenomics may be the American dream, but it’s also “about rebuilding things in rural America,” he told the audience in Minnesota.

In speeches throughout the year, he has portrayed Bidenomics as a cure for low wages, a catalyst for manufacturing jobs and a path to profitability for small businesses.

Posted by Heather Boushie, a member of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers a 16-message thread On X, formerly known as Twitter, Bidenomics was explained with the help of charts, graphs and color-coded maps last month.

He concluded, “We will continue to track these data but the story so far is remarkable: Bidenomics is building a better, fairer economy that responds to our challenges with bold action and moves the economy from the middle out and down.” “Raises it from above.”

Biden’s television advertising has so far avoided the term Bidennomics, but has focused heavily on component pieces aimed at improving people’s day-to-day lives. The ads discuss passing new laws that would lower prescription drug costs, make renewable energy affordable, and boost American manufacturing jobs.

Ad campaigns take time to succeed, but Biden’s sluggish approval ratings suggest it’s got a way to go. Biden’s potential challenger in the 2024 general election, former President Donald Trump, is also in the running in head-to-head polling despite his myriad legal troubles.

“Basically, I would have said we didn’t repeat it enough,” Democratic pollster Celinda Lake said of Bidenomics. “I would have said we weren’t visible enough out there. I would have said we didn’t advertise enough. But we’ve done all that, and it still hasn’t worked.”

Biden campaign allies are seeing signs that its ads are working. One spot featuring a Black farmer who is grateful for Biden’s spending in rural communities ranked in the top 80 percent of ads tested when it comes to voters’ choice of candidates, a senior The campaign aide spoke openly on condition of anonymity.

The election is still a year away, the aide said, so the campaign’s advertising program is not focused on boosting poll numbers. At this point, the aide said, the campaign is testing different messages to see which ones are effective, preparing itself for the upcoming general election race. Topics that don’t connect with voters can always be discarded in favor of those that do.

Still, some Democrats wouldn’t mind seeing Biden’s poll numbers increase. “Yeah, I’m definitely concerned about it,” Clyburn said.

Does the campaign have any strategy to address this? “Well, I hope so,” he said.

Within Democratic circles, there is concern that the party is fighting old battles. An assumption of democratic politics is that elections depend on the economy and other issues pale in comparison. “This economy is stupid,” James Carville famously said during Bill Clinton’s successful 1992 presidential bid.

But this kind of thinking predated Trump, who was a candidate unlike any other Democrat. Trump aides are drafting a plan to expand the president’s power by converting non-partisan civil servants into volunteer employees who are directly responsible to the president. He has questioned the value of fundamental American alliances. He now faces two criminal counts focused on his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, as well as two more criminal counts related to other matters. Some Biden-supporting Democrats say economic policy is not an area on which to fight Trump.

“The circus and show that Donald Trump puts on is no match for talking economic policy,” said Michael LaRosa, former press secretary for first lady Jill Biden. “In 2016, any time Hillary [Clinton] “The economy was talked about, the control rooms started emptying the podiums at Trump’s rallies because it was better television.”

“‘Bidenomics’ isn’t sexy enough for the media to cover or easy enough for voters to digest, especially if they don’t see it or feel it,” he said.

Others advised patience. Jim Messina, who managed Barack Obama’s re-election campaign in 2012, said at this early point in the race, Biden could spend time reminding voters of bills passed and steps taken to revive the economy after the pandemic. Are. There will be ample time to focus on Trump should he become the GOP nominee.

“Attacking Trump every day is not as helpful as trying to tell him everything Biden did,” Messina said. “He [Biden] Did all these historical works. People don’t know it yet, and they’re going to have to take this year to pursue it.”

megan lebovitz

Katherine Doyle and Jake Traylor contributed.

Source: www.nbcnews.com