Disney’s earnings, falling oil and Chairman Powell

Disney will report earnings after closing. (Photo by Barry King/WireImage) wireimage

key takeaways

Stocks on a Roll

Oil price pressure is decreasing

Can Disney Recapture Some of Its Shine?

Interval training is a process by which a person performs multiple sets, pushing themselves as hard as possible for short bursts, then resting for longer periods of time between sets. That’s how I’ve been thinking about the markets this week. After last week’s hustle and bustle, this week has been a time of relaxation. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% on Tuesday while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9%.

On a year-to-date basis, the S&P 500 is up 14% after seven straight days of gains. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq is up 30% this year after a bumpy ride and has been up for eight straight days. Both indices have crossed the potential downside that could have occurred during earnings season, but did not happen. The same is true for most recent economic data.

If there is one word that dominated the markets throughout the year, it was inflation. We’ve seen forecasts ranging from the Fed raising rates to the Fed cutting rates. According to CME, the probability of a rate hike in December is less than 10%. It is likely that rates will remain at their current levels until May next year, at which time a rate cut is expected. Personally, I have as much confidence in the forecasts after the next meeting as I have in the weather forecasts for Chicago after today. However, it seems that the prevailing consensus is for rates to remain at current levels for the foreseeable future and markets agree with this.

I think one of the reasons we’re seeing concerns about inflation diminish is oil. At the end of September, oil reached a high of $95 per barrel and there were fears that we would soon reach above $100. Since then; However, oil has declined slightly. In the premarket, crude oil futures are trading below $76.50, down about 1.5%. This has helped lower gasoline prices, which are down $0.30 from last month, according to AAA.

This morning, Fed Chairman Powell will speak, and then he will speak tomorrow as well. The economic data is very low this week, so I don’t expect his message to change much between today and tomorrow. Still, I’m interested to hear his thoughts on where the economy stands in light of last week’s weaker-than-expected jobs report. Three other Fed members are also speaking today. I imagine that by the end of the day, we’ll have a pretty good idea of ​​what they’re all thinking with respect to interest rates.

Although most of the earnings season is over, Disney will report after the close today. As I mentioned on Monday, this is a company whose stock has been stuck in a rat trap for most of the year and I’m interested to hear what Bob Iger has to say. The company recently acquired the remaining stake of Hulu and they are also set to launch their new sportsbook, ESPN BET, next week.

Some other possibilities include Goldman Sachs and eBay. Goldman announced that they are considering taking down their GM Credit Card program after launching the program less than two years ago. Diplomatically, Goldman’s foray into retail lending hasn’t gone well, and the company is trying to get rid of its retail lending arm as quickly as Chicago Bears fans are trying to get rid of head coach Matt Eberflus. . Overnight, eBay reported earnings and released a weaker-than-expected 4th Quarterly outlook. That stock is down 7.5% in the premarket.

For today, futures are relatively flat in premarket trading. Bonds have extended their gains since last week, pushing interest rates lower. The yield on the ten-year note is 4.56%, well below the highs of 5% we saw recently. The VIX is below 15 and has been below that for seven consecutive days. I’m watching the S&P 500 to see if it can break above 4,400 and if the Nasdaq Composite can break above 13,700. Both of those levels could be potential technical hurdles. As always, I will stick to your investment strategy and long-term plans.

TastyTrade, Inc. Comments for educational purposes only. This material does not constitute trading or investment advice or a recommendation, nor is it intended to imply that any investment product or strategy is suitable for any person.