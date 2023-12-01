The Disney dividend is back after more than three years of suspension. Euronews Business takes a look at how the company is turning around its finances.

Advertisement

The Walt Disney Company has announced plans to reinstate dividend payments and declared a 30 percent cash dividend per share, payable to its shareholders on January 10, 2024.

The move to bring back the dividend has been a priority for shareholders and CEO Bob Iger, who promised in February that the dividend would return by the end of the year.

Chairman Mark Parker called it an important year for The Walt Disney Company, highlighting the company’s efforts in strategic restructuring and a renewed focus on long-term growth.

Parker said: “As Disney moves forward with its key strategic objectives, we are pleased to announce a dividend for our shareholders, while we continue to invest in the company’s future and prioritize meaningful value creation.” Will give.”

The dividend marks a return to financial fortunes for Disney, as the last quarterly dividend payment in January 2020 was 88 cents per share.

Following the announcement, Disney’s stock price rose nearly 1% at the end of Wall Street trading.

Disney board battle with Nelson Peltz

Meanwhile, Nelson Peltz, a major investor and head of the Trian Partners fund, is in a battle with Walt Disney after the entertainment conglomerate rejected his bid to join the board.

It has sparked a renewed and intense conflict between the activist investor and Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger.

Trian Partners, which controls a majority $3 billion stake in Disney, expressed its intention to present its “change case” directly to shareholders after Iger once again rejected Trian’s request for board representation.

Trian Partners’ statement indicated that approximately $70 billion in shareholder value has been lost since their previous engagement with Disney last February.

While the earlier proxy fight was shut down in February after Peltz cited optimism in Iger’s plan to revive the company, recent developments reveal ongoing concerns.

Peltz’s primary issues reportedly revolve around Disney’s stock price, profit margins and the board’s decision to extend Iger’s tenure as chief executive until the end of 2026.

In response, Disney emphasized its track record of delivering long-term shareholder value and ongoing transformation.

Source