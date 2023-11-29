Disney's Bob Iger admits his second stint as CEO is more challenging than he expected

Evan Fenseth, chief investment officer at Tigres Financial, joins Varney & Company. To discuss the US markets and Disney’s optimistic stock price.

Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger acknowledged during a company-wide town hall Tuesday that his second tenure since returning a year ago has proven more difficult than he expected.

According to multiple reports, Iger made this confession to ABC News anchor David Muir, who moderated the program in front of Disney employees and asked if the job was more challenging than they expected.

Bob Iger appears on the “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Getty Images/Getty Images)

According to Variety, Iger said, “I knew I would face a myriad of challenges when I came back.” And The Wall Street Journal reports the CEO added, “I have to say there were more challenges than I expected.”

He added, “I wouldn’t say it was easy, but I never thought about the decision to come back and it still feels great to be back.”

According to Variety, Iger made no major announcements during the sit-down at New York’s New Amsterdam Theater, where he was joined by Disney Entertainment co-chairs Dana Walden and Alan Bergman, Disney Parks president Josh D’Amaro and ESPN . Chairman James Pitaro.

The Walt Disney Company logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File/AP Images)

The Journal reported that Iger said he planned to create a “modern version of the Walt Disney Company” in the next year, but the CEO provided few details. He also downplayed previous comments he made to CNBC over the summer about potentially selling media assets.

Iger returned to the role of CEO of Disney in November 2022, a position he previously held from 2005 to early 2020. Since his return, he has tried to “quiet the noise” in the culture wars, as his predecessor had upset conservatives and caused controversy. High-profile political demonstrations.

Former CEO Bob Chapek took a public stance against a Florida bill that prohibits teachers from providing instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade classes. This turned into a battle with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, resulting in the Republican-led state legislature revoking Disney World’s self-governing authority in the state, prompting legal action from both parties.

A sign near the entrance to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on May 22, 2023. (Joe Riddle/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Disney is also embroiled in a battle with activist investor Nelson Petz, who clashed with company leadership in January.

In a board battle with Disney set to begin in 2023, Peltz said in a press release that the entertainment giant has lost its way in recent years “resulting in a sharp decline in its financial performance from consistent dividend-paying, high free There has been a decline.” Transform a cash flow generating business with low earnings power and weak free cash flow conversion into a highly leveraged enterprise.”

Disney rejected Peltz’s claims, arguing in regulatory filings that he “does not understand Disney’s businesses and does not have the skills and experience to assist the board in delivering shareholder value in a rapidly changing media ecosystem.” There is a shortage.” The company also said that the hedge fund’s analysis of its financial transactions was flawed.

In its recently released fourth-quarter financial results, Disney reported total revenue of $21.24 billion and net income of $246 million for the three-month period.

A crowd gathers and fills Main Street USA at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park in Orange County, Florida on June 1, 2022. (Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images/Getty Images)

“While we still have work to do to continue improving results, our progress allows us to move beyond this period of fixing and restart our businesses,” Iger said during an earnings call earlier this month. Is allowed.”

At the time, he identified achieving “sustained” profitability. streaming business , transforming ESPN into a “premier digital sports platform”, improving its film studios and “turbocharging” its Experience segment as four “key building opportunities”. Its parks and cruises fall under the experience segment.

The entertainment giant indicated earlier this month that it would cut costs by another $2 billion, increasing its annual savings target to $7.5 billion.

disney share The gain is more than 10% on the back of the S&P 500’s 18%+ rise this year.

Fox Business’s Eric Revell and Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.

