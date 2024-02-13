Disneyland's Mickey Mouse and Cinderella cast may unite

Workers who help bring beloved Disneyland characters to life, including Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Cinderella, are looking to unionize.

Labor organizers announced the campaign Tuesday, saying performers want better safety conditions and scheduling policies to help them keep the magic alive for visitors.

While most of the more than 35,000 workers at the Disneyland Resort in Southern California already have labor unions, about 1,700 of the parade’s performers, character actors and support staff do not.

“This is not one of those situations where we’re making the employer the bad guy,” said Kate Shindle, president of the Actors’ Equity Association, which will represent the cast. “It’s especially important that Disney remains a place that people think of as magical, and I think (unionization) will improve that overall.”

Disney operates two theme parks – Disneyland and Disney California Adventure – and a shopping and entertainment area called Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California. Disneyland, the company’s oldest park, was the second-most visited theme park worldwide in 2022, with 16.8 million people coming through the gates, according to a report from the Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM.

Union cards had been circulated since last week to promote the creation of a labor union under the Actors’ Equity Association, which traditionally represents actors and stage managers. Organizers told The Associated Press that the group already represents dramatic artists at Walt Disney Co.’s Florida theme parks.

Actors’ Equity executives declined to say how many cards were returned, but said they expected more than half of the cast to collect them, allowing Disney to return them voluntarily rather than seeking a vote through the National Labor Relations Board. Will be able to ask for recognition of the union. He expects the process to take several weeks.

Disneyland officials said in a statement that they believe the cast deserves the right to a confidential vote.

Those who want to form the union, which they are calling “Magic United”, want to address safety issues in costumes, such as keeping items clean and using clothing appropriate for high-intensity dancing. They also want more stable scheduling. Shindle said the group began organizing over health and safety concerns that arose when the park began allowing visitors to interact closely with characters again after closing due to the pandemic.

Some artists are also concerned about being asked to wear tights and makeup that don’t match their skin color, irregular and unpredictable staffing, and fair pay. Still, they said they love working at the parks, where they play a unique role in creating the Disney experience, union officials said.

“We have to constantly live and breathe the Disney brand or the product will suffer,” said Logan Benedict, a cast member and union negotiator at Disney World in Florida who is supporting the organizing effort in California. “It is important that Disney takes care of its frontline workers.”

David Levy, a spokesman for Actors’ Equity, said the union has advised California employees not to talk on the record about forming a union.

Union membership in the United States has been declining for decades, but unions have seen a surge in public support in recent years amid high-profile contract negotiations involving Hollywood studios and Las Vegas hotels. The National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency that protects workers’ right to organize, reported more than 2,500 filings for union representation during the 2023 fiscal year, the highest number in eight years.

In California, Disney’s cleaning crews, food service workers, pyrotechnicians and security staff are already unionized. The company has faced accusations in recent years of not paying employees enough to live in Southern California, despite Disney turning a profit. Salary related issues have even got stuck in the courts.

Last week, Disney reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the last three months of 2023, boosted by cost cuts and rising revenue from theme parks.

Efforts to organize performers in character and parade departments in California date back more than 40 years, when those who played Mickey, Goofy and Donald Duck at Disney World in Florida were unionized by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in the early 1980s. It was organized by, the association traditionally known as. To represent transportation workers.

At the time, Florida cast members complained about dirty costumes and misbehavior from guests, such as children who kicked the shins of Disney villains like Captain Hook or others who grabbed the chests of Mickey Mouse cast members for the sake of watching. Whether they are male or female.

Taxin reported from Santa Ana, California. Associated Press writer Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida also contributed to this report.

Amy Taxin, The Associated Press

