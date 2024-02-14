Disneyland cast members announce plans to form a union

Disneyland actors who perform as Mickey and Minnie Mouse as well as other costumed characters at the California theme park said Tuesday they are moving to form a union.

Calling themselves “Magic United”, the cast members wishing to organize announced that they were working with the Actors’ Equity Association, a union representing 51,000 theater actors and stage managers across the United States, although Disneyland’s Most of the approximately 35,000 workers already have labor unions. 1,700 actors and character actors don’t do that, the labor group said.

According to Actors Equity, the effort is in its early stages, with organizers just beginning to distribute union cards to cast members this week. If a majority of employees sign the card, the group plans to seek voluntary recognition for the union from Disney Resort Entertainment, which oversees Disneyland.

“Disneyland is a very special place, where actors create the magic that attracts millions of guests each year,” Kate Shindle, president of the Actors’ Equity Association, said in a statement. He said the union already represents artists at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. “Disney employees are openly and powerfully invested in and loyal to The Walt Disney Company and its values, so it’s reasonable for them to expect that ‘The Happiest Place on Earth’ will pay them fairly and protect their health and Will give priority to security.”

According to the group, Magic United’s main demands include higher wages, a safe and sanitary workplace, and transparency in scheduling and reassignment.

Disney operates two theme parks – Disneyland and Disney California Adventure – and a shopping and entertainment area called Downtown Disney in Anaheim. Disneyland, the company’s oldest park, was the second-most visited theme park worldwide in 2022, with 16.8 million people coming through the gates, according to a report from the Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM.

Disneyland officials said in a statement that they believe the cast deserves the right to a confidential vote.

