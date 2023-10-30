Disney worker Nelson Peltz gets endorsement from ex-Marvel executive in fight for board seat

Activist investor Nelson Peltz has an ally in the fight for a board seat at Disney (DIS).

Former Marvel executive Ike Perlmutter has handed over his stake in the company to Peltz, who recently launched a renewed attack on the media giant. Perlmutter was removed as chairman of Marvel Entertainment in March amid mass layoffs at the company, and he remains one of the company’s largest independent shareholders.

“As someone with a huge economic interest in Disney’s success, I can no longer see the business squandering its great potential,” Perlmutter said in a statement to Yahoo Finance on Monday. “I urge Disney’s board to immediately welcome one or more Trion board candidates to the boardroom, including Trion’s CEO and founding partner, Nelson Peltz. I believe Nelson and Trion will position Disney’s leadership for the company. can help us better navigate the challenges and opportunities of

Trian declined to comment on the development, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, while Disney did not immediately respond to Yahoo Finance’s request.

Yahoo Finance confirmed earlier this month that Peltz’s hedge fund Trian Fund Management had increased its stake in Disney and that Peltz was seeking multiple board seats, including one for himself.

At the time of that revelation, Trian’s stake was valued at more than $2.5 billion, for more than 30 million shares, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Yahoo Finance has confirmed that activist investor Nelson Peltz will seek several board seats, including one for himself, after his hedge fund Trian Fund Management increased its stake in Disney. (Photo Credit: David A. Grogan/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Peltz ended a previous proxy fight against Disney in February after the company committed to various cost-cutting initiatives, including a restructuring of the business in addition to layoffs, the establishment of a succession planning committee and the end of reinstating its dividend. Revealing the plan was involved. calendar year.

Peltz had said that Iger needed to execute on his plan — but, with the stock falling nearly 30% since the end of Peltz’s previous proxy fight, it’s clear that shareholders want to see more from the entertainment giant.

The company’s park business is going slow. Its linear TV division is declining, and subscribers to its flagship streaming service Disney+ are also declining. Its direct-to-consumer business has yet to reach profitability, while the media giant has also lagged behind competitors at the box office.

On Friday, Disney announced it would delay two major movies to 2024 amid the ongoing actors’ strike as well as content challenges. Its live-action “Snow White” and the Pixar film “Elio” have both been delayed to 2025.

“It puts a lot of pressure [on Disney],” Needham analyst Laura Martin told Yahoo Finance Live after Peltz first renewed his fight against the company.

“He has so much wealth that I don’t even know if he needs to get board seats to actually do something here and make money on his investments. We’ll see. But in the worst case, you have people in the boardroom. There will be an activist who, he warned, “will be much more short-term focused than anyone currently on the board.”

Iger has attempted to reset the company – from putting Disney’s linear properties up for sale and searching for a strategic partner for ESPN’s streaming offering to partnering with sports gambling company Penn Entertainment (PENNN) and potentially From selling his Star India business.

He also raised streaming prices for the second time this year, raising the monthly price of its ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans by more than 20%, in addition to promising $60 billion for theme park investments over the next 10 years.

But all this does not seem to be enough to boost the share price. As of Monday morning, the stock was down about 8% since the beginning of the year, on par with the S&P 500’s year-to-date decline.

Disney will report fiscal year and quarterly earnings results after the bell on Nov. 8.

