Disney: Will Thanksgiving reverse the box office slump? Can Iger Studio ‘Strengthen’ Output?

Disney (DIS) is hoping to overcome its Thanksgiving slump at the box office this year.

The media giant, which recently saw its latest Marvel film bomb, will launch its new animated title “Wish” on Wednesday. So far, reviews have been lackluster and critics have only given the film a 49% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“I think on some level ‘Wish’ is going to be a little critical proof, maybe not completely, but it will definitely be attractive to families and kids,” Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Box Office Pro, told Yahoo Finance. Is.”

Robbins said he would consider a $40 million to $50 million debut over the five-day Thanksgiving period, which would be a win considering the circumstances as Disney CEO Bob Iger seeks to revive the company’s film division after several box office disappointments. Trying to do.

Iger recently said that one of Disney’s “key creation opportunities” involves “the need to strengthen the creative output of our film studios.”

“To achieve this, we are focusing heavily on the core brands and franchises that fuel all our businesses and reducing output overall so we can focus on fewer projects and improve quality. “, as well as continuing our efforts around the creation of fresh and engaging original IP,” he said on the company’s earnings call earlier this month.

Iger emphasized a “quality over quantity” strategy, citing the excessive production of content amid the 2019 launch of Disney+.

“I’ve always felt that quantity can actually be a negative when it comes to quality,” he said. “I think that’s exactly what happened. We lost some focus.”

Box office watchers and Wall Street analysts alike believe that the journey to recovery will not be easy.

“I don’t think studios are going to be the engine that helps Disney grow over the next 18 months,” TD Cowen analyst Doug Creutz told Yahoo Finance. “I don’t think it’s going to get worse, but I don’t think it’s going to get better either.”

Robbins warned that the disappointing debut of “Wish” would “reaffirm” just how much work Disney has yet to do, adding: “It’s a tough time not only for this movie, but for Disney in particular.” fight with.”

Disney is hoping to overcome the Thanksgiving slump at the box office this year with the debut of its new animated film “Wish” (Courtesy: Disney)

One reason: Competition has increased, particularly in the animation field, as NBCUniversal (CMCSA) and Sony (SONY) have launched strong titles this year — including the $1 billion “Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Spider-Man.” Man: Across the Spider-“. Verse.”

Furthermore, Disney, historically a leader in animation, has failed to catch up in recent years.

Last summer, Pixar’s “Toy Story” prequel “Lightyear” fell short of expectations, earning only $51 million in its domestic debut and $118 million in theaters before an early release on Disney+.

Most recently, the company reportedly lost $200 million after the animated film “Strange World” starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Dennis Quaid received disappointing reviews during last year’s Thanksgiving period. It was one of the worst flops of 2022.

Industry watchers blamed poor marketing plans and audience confusion about which titles were theatrical specials and which were streaming-only releases on the company’s Disney+ platform.

TD Cowen’s Creutz said demand for animation has “definitely gone down” after the pandemic due to the abundance of children’s content on streaming platforms.

He said, “The only animated movies that have done well since the pandemic are big sequels. … Disney had no sequels in the pipeline.”

thanksgiving struggle

But it is not only Disney that has had to struggle. The overall Thanksgiving box office has been on the decline since 2019.

Before the pandemic, the box office took in more than $250 million in domestic ticket sales each year, according to comScore data. Since then? It has not even reached the $150 million mark.

It’s possible that “Alas” could help boost this year’s results with the debut of Apple’s “Napoleon” (AAPL) — though the box office isn’t likely to reach numbers over $250 million for some time. Is.

Still, “I think we’ll still continue to see studios try to revive the Thanksgiving box office because it’s always been so important,” Robbins said.

The end of the Hollywood strike, as well as better content pipelines post-COVID, should help boost attendance, the analyst said. “It’s not going to be easy, but I absolutely think it’s possible,” he said.

