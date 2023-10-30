Disney warns that if DeSantis wins lawsuit, others will be punished for ‘adapting’ ideas

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) — If Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wins a federal lawsuit in which Disney claims his free speech rights were violated by the Republican leader, the company could be the last to be punished for supporting a “disgraceful” There will be no unit. approach,” Disney said in court papers Monday.

The First Amendment protects the right to free speech, even if it goes against government powers, Disney said in court documents filed after a judge in Tallahassee rejected DeSantis’ motion to dismiss the entertainment giant’s First Amendment lawsuit. Asked for.

The Disney lawsuit says Disney unconstitutionally reshaped Walt Disney World’s governing district in retaliation after the company publicly opposed a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary grades. Gave and took possession. The legislation was supported by DeSantis, who is currently running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Before the takeover by DeSantis appointees earlier this year, the district was controlled by Disney supporters, running municipal services for Disney World’s 25,000 acres (10,117 ha) of land during its five decades of existence. Were carrying out works like repair and waste collection.

“If the line isn’t drawn here, there is no line,” Disney said Monday. “Retaliation against Disney for crossing the governor’s ‘line’ was swift and severe: For the clearly stated purpose of punishing Disney for its comments, the state immediately suspended the governor’s administration overseeing its use of Disney. “Striped Disney of voting rights in body. Private property.”

DeSantis and other defendants, including a state agency and a DeSantis appointee to the board of the reorganized district — now called the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District — say the First Amendment lawsuit is meritless and they are immune from liability.

Disney is also battling the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District in state court in Orlando.

Before control of the district passed from Disney affiliates to DeSantis appointees, Disney supporters on its board signed agreements with Disney ceding control of design and construction at Disney World to the company and turning the district over to Disney. Prohibited from using likenesses of characters or other intellectuals. Property without Disney’s permission. The new DeSantis appointees claimed that the “eleventh-hour deal” overstepped their powers, and the district sued the company in state court to void the contract.

Disney has filed a counterclaim that includes asking a state court to declare the agreements valid and enforceable.

,

Follow Mike Schneider on X, formerly known as Twitter: @MikeSchneiderAP,

Mike Schneider, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com