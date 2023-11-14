Disney Ventures into NFTs: Collaboration with Dapper Labs for Pixar and Star Wars collectibles bitcoinist.com

Dapper Labs, the Web3 game studio known for projects like National Basketball Association (NBA) Top Shot and CryptoKitties, has made a big announcement in the non-fungible token (NFT) market. The company revealed its plans to launch Disney Pinnacle, a “cutting-edge” digital pin-collecting and trading platform.

This new stage will feature characters from Disney’s century-long legacy and icons from the Pixar and Star Wars universes. These characters will be uniquely designed as tradable digital pins, taking inspiration from the pins sold at Disney theme parks.

Dapper Labs unveils Disney Pinnacle

According to recent reports, Disney Pinnacle is set to provide fans with an “engaging and socially driven experience.” The platform will enable collectors to interact with, trade and create personalized assortments of digital pins from anywhere in the world.

Roham Gharegozlou, co-founder and CEO of Dapper Labs, expressed his excitement about the project. Gharegozlou highlighted Disney Pinnacle as a product developed from the company’s accumulated knowledge and experience.

Dapper Labs, known for creating impactful projects, has also developed the Flow blockchain specifically for large-scale consumer applications like collectibles and games.

Gharegozlou emphasized that Disney Pinnacle is designed to incorporate these learnings and provide fans with “unparalleled convenience and access.” Gharegozlou said:

Disney Pinnacle is a brand-new product designed to incorporate everything we’ve learned over the past few years.

This collaboration marks another important partnership for Dapper Labs, following a multi-year collaboration with Google and the National Football League (NFL). Disney Pinnacle is scheduled to launch later this year on the Apple App Store for iOS devices, the Google Play Store for Android devices, and through its own website.

Ethereum NFT marketplaces show resurgence

According to a report from Messari, the consumer crypto market is seeing a small recovery, and this trend is reflected in the recent performance of the Ethereum (ETH) NFT markets.

Ethereum’s NFT Market Recovery. Source: Messari

After a relative downturn, these markets have experienced a modest resurgence in trading volumes. The resurgence is particularly notable in the Ethereum Profile Picture (PFP) archive, where activity has increased in recent weeks.

On the other hand, despite the growth seen in the broader Solana ecosystem over the past month, NFT markets on Solana have yet to reflect this trend.

While Solana has gained popularity in a variety of sectors, including decentralized finance (DeFi) and gaming, the NFT marketplace on the Solana blockchain has not experienced a proportional increase in activity.

According to the report, activity within the NFT ecosystem remains divided between platforms like TensorHQ and Magic Eden. These platforms have attracted users and facilitated trading activities, thereby contributing to the overall growth of the Ethereum NFT markets.

However, the report shows that the Solana NFT ecosystem has yet to establish a major marketplace or platform that can match the growth seen on Ethereum.

5.6% pullback of ETH on daily chart. Source: ETHUSDT on tradingview.com

