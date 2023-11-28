Disney Town Hall: Bob Iger doesn't have any major updates, tells Rank & File 'I knew there were a myriad of challenges I would have to face'

Instead of making any announcements about the company’s future during a virtual company-wide town hall Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger expressed renewed optimism among employees about the Mouse House’s “blessed” and “fortunate” situation. Focused on doing.

The event, moderated by ABC News anchor David Muir, was held just a week after the one-year anniversary of Iger’s return to the helm of Disney (a similar town meeting took place exactly a year earlier when Iger resumed his post). Hall hosted this past November) after the surprise ouster of Bob Chapek, and after Disney reported its most recent quarterly and full fiscal year earnings and a Thanksgiving holiday box with the new animated film “Wish.” After creating a stir in the office.

When Muir was asked if returning to the CEO position has been more challenging than he expected, Iger, who originally ran Disney for 15 years from 2005-2020, said yes.

“I knew I would face a myriad of challenges coming back,” Iger said. “I wouldn’t say it was easy, but I never even thought about the decision to come back and it still feels great to be back.”

Iger said: “I talk about optimism as an exceptionally important quality of a leader, because no one wants to follow a pessimist. But I also believe that hopeless optimism doesn’t do anyone any good. I think, I have real reason to be optimistic – and we have real reason as Disney, and it starts with the fact that we are Disney. And Disney, as you know, is a brand in its own right, but it’s also a broader company that has many properties and many great brands. So, that’s the reason for being optimistic No. 1.”

Joining Iger in the one-hour town hall beginning at 12 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT were his division heads: Alan Bergman and Dana Walden (heads of entertainment, including TV, film and streaming), Jimmy Pitaro (ESPN) and Josh D. ‘Amaro (park).

Pitaro spoke on ESPN’s upcoming direct-to-consumer offering, saying the sports giant is “researching the market right now.” He reiterated that ESPN’s streaming-only play is on track to launch by 2025. “We’re looking at things like timing, price point,” Pitaro said. “Our mission is to serve sports fans anytime, anywhere. So, if you want to continue accessing ESPN the traditional way, via cable or satellite, you will still be able to do so once we get it on top.

Following his comment about where the linear properties stand within the Disney portfolio at this time, Iger said, “They “may not be core” to the company moving forward in July.[Dana Walden and Jimmy Pitaro] We’re working really hard to make our businesses more efficient, which we’ve done, and I believe that’s clearly essential for the future health of the business.

In response to recent weak box office for Disney titles, Iger said: “I’ve talked about it a lot recently, because when assessing some of our performance recently, I believe That’s one of the reasons why it declined a little bit is that we were making too much. I think when it comes to creativity, certainly quality is important, and quantity destroys quality in many ways. Can. Storytelling, obviously, is the core of what we do as a company.”

Some Disney employees were hoping that top executives would provide some concrete updates on the company’s strategy at the event, which lacked announcements. A Disney employee said, “I feel shocked at the lack of news value.” Diversity After the town hall.

However, other employees went to the town hall knowing that it was more likely to be an occasion like a pep talk with the bosses.

“I thought it was very optimistic and it meant a lot to him [in New York], and not just in L.A.,” another company source said. “People really admired him and appreciated his being outspoken, speaking freely and talking about business. Everyone knew that the purpose was not to spread any news, it was just to talk to the employees on the occasion of our hundredth anniversary, which was the anniversary a year ago. He sees people in L.A. all the time but he hasn’t really done that. It means a lot to spend time with people in New York and be at the New Amsterdam Theater – a historic theater. and hearing from presidents; At the end of a difficult year it was really optimism for the future. The biggest achievement was moving beyond the fixing phase to the building phase, which was a big part of the conversation.

This employee is referring to these comments from Iger from the town hall: “I spent the year fixing a lot of things with the team. But I think we’ve just moved away from a lot of fixing and back into building, and I can tell you that building is a lot more fun than fixing.

Iger was one of the top Hollywood CEOs who entered the negotiating room during the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike this summer to try to help the process of signing an agreement between writers and studios. which was represented by the Alliance. Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). His participation in the meetings came after widespread criticism for his comments on July 13, the day before the now-ended SAG-AFTRA strike began, that writers and actors were not being “realistic” in their demands.

Source: variety.com