Disney to acquire remaining stake in Hulu for expected $8.6 billion

cnn-

Disney will acquire Comcast’s one-third stake in Hulu for an estimated $8.61 billion, the company said Wednesday, in a deal that will bring the streaming service entirely inside the Magic Kingdom when the transaction closes later this year.

“The acquisition of Comcast’s stake in Hulu at fair market value will advance Disney’s streaming objectives,” the company said in a brief statement.

Wednesday’s deal ends long-running speculation about Hulu’s fate, but still requires an appraisal process to assess the streaming service’s fair value before a final sale price tag can be agreed upon in 2024. Expected to be completed in.

Disney’s bid to acquire the remaining shares in the platform began in 2019 under a deal between the two companies that valued Hulu at at least $27.5 billion.

Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger publicly signaled his intention to acquire the streaming service’s remaining shares in recent months, saying in March that Disney was “studying the business very, very carefully.”

The decision comes as the entertainment giant is making dramatic changes to its media business, with Iger openly raising the possibility that it could sell its ABC division and that it is looking for a “strategic partner” for ESPN. Because its goal is to make changes from linear to fast. From television business to streaming.

Hulu, the subscription-based streaming platform, was founded in 2007 under joint ownership by a group of media companies—including 21st Century Fox, Comcast, and CNN’s former parent company Time Warner. In recent years, those companies have begun to focus on their respective streaming platforms.

In 2020, NBCU launched its own subscription-based streaming platform, Peacock, and Comcast began moving programming from Hulu, including Bravo and NBC shows, to the new platform.

But Hulu has continued to show growth with hit original movies and shows including “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Bear,” and “Reservation Dogs,” which have garnered more than 48 million subscribers, even as the price of the service continues to rise. Doing.

Disney has also bundled the Hulu service as part of its larger portfolio of streaming services, including Disney+ and ESPN+, offering it at a discounted rate as part of a larger package. But Hulu has been a bright spot in Disney’s media empire as it works to make streaming increasingly profitable and capture a larger subscriber base attracted by its vast entertainment library.

“Now I have three months to really study this carefully and figure out what’s the best path for us to grow this business,” Iger said on a May earnings call. “It’s clear that the combination of the content on Disney+ with general entertainment is very positive, from a customer perspective it’s a very strong combination.”

Disney is set to report its quarterly earnings results on November 8.

Source: www.cnn.com