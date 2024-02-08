Disney shares rise 7% in premarket trade after earnings decline and news from Epic Games, Eras Tour

Disney shares were 7% higher in premarket trading early Thursday, after the company’s first-quarter earnings beat estimates and it announced several major deals and upcoming events.

In its most eye-catching announcement yet, CEO Bob Iger said the company will make its biggest move yet into gaming with a $1.5 billion stake in Epic Games, the maker of the blockbuster Fortnite.

Disney said that under the partnership it will work with Epic to create new games using its intellectual property, which includes Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Avatar.

The company also said it would launch an ESPN streaming service in 2025; Stream a special edition of musician Taylor Swift’s Era Tour movie on Disney+; And will release the sequel of the hit “Moana” this year.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Buda Mendes getty images

Disney’s first-quarter earnings per share came in at $1.22, versus estimates of 99 cents, despite revenue coming in below estimates and broadly flat year over year. The company also declared a dividend of 45 cents per share payable in July, 50% more than its January payment.

Disney lost subscribers on streaming platform Disney+, but revenue was higher due to increased subscription costs. The company also updated investors on its plan to cut costs by at least $7.5 billion by the end of fiscal 2024, and forecast earnings per share of about $4.60 for the year.

According to Ben Barringer, technology analyst at investment manager Quilter Cheviot, the results show stable revenues and effective cost management. The Epic Games partnership could prove fruitful but is likely to be “slow going,” he said in a note.

He added, “Disney expects modest revenue growth while maintaining a focus on cost discipline to ensure returns for shareholders. Despite ongoing challenges in the parks business and continued declines in linear television, this strategy continues to receive support from its active shareholders.” Will achieve.”

Disney and Iger have been under pressure from activist investor Nelson Peltz to improve results. Peltz’s investment firm told CNBC in a statement on Wednesday: “We saw this movie last year, and we didn’t like the ending.”

, CNBC’s Sarah Whitten and Alex Sherman contributed to this story

Source: www.cnbc.com