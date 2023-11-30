Disney says Nelson Peltz aide Ike Perlmutter has "long-term personal agenda" against Bob Iger as fight intensifies

Updated with Disney’s response to the Trian threat: Disney has responded to activist investor Nelson Peltz’s plan to go directly to shareholders to get a seat on the board, which the company rejected, saying retaliation from his colleague Isaac Perlmutter could distort an agenda that is broader. Not in line with Disney. Shareholder basis.

Trion’s founders are “in partnership with former Disney executive Isaac Perlmutter…Mr.” Perlmutter owns 78% of the shares over which Mr. Peltz claims beneficial ownership, or more than 25 million of the 33 million shares. This dynamic is relevant to assessing Mr. Peltz and any other individuals he nominates as directors, as Mr. Perlmutter was terminated from his employment by Disney earlier this year and reported to Disney’s CEO, Robert A. . He had raised his voice against Iger against his long-standing personal agenda. Which may be different from all other shareholders.”

In other words, Perlmutter is ultimately allowing Peltz to vote his shares to increase Trion’s firepower in the proxy fight.

Troyan battled Disney and Iger for board seats with Perlmutter last year, but he backed out before the actual proxy fight because Iger had announced several changes at the company since returning as CEO just a year ago. Did. Although he is following many people, the stock is still lagging.

“Disney is moving from an era of fixing to a new era of creating, as the entire media sector navigates the crosscurrents of the competitive landscape for streaming. We are pursuing four key building opportunities that will be central to our success: achieving significant and sustained profitability in our streaming business; Building ESPN into the leading digital sports platform; improving the output and economics of our film studios; and turbocharging growth in our experience business,” the company said. They laid all this out at the staff town hall meeting yesterday and the day before.

“The Board and management remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the long-term success of The Walt Disney Company for the benefit of all our shareholders.”

Iger touched on all of these points during a conference Q&A yesterday. When asked by Andrew Ross Sorkin of NYT Dealbook whether he thought it was personal, he said, “It’s not a title I’m going to make right now.” That’s it, waited a day until Peltz’s salvo.

“There is a certain level of competency required to sit on the Disney board. And the board makes decisions about who is eligible and who is not eligible to join the board. And if Nelson officially requests a board seat, I’m sure the board will go through a process to determine whether he should have a role on the board. But it’s not like we have a lot of seats open – ‘Come get on the Disney board. Have fun”, he added.

The board decided against Peltz and the activist investor was apparently unhappy that he was denied a seat even though Disney named two new directors yesterday.

Iger also said he had asked the board to try to stay away from controversy as much as possible — “don’t force me to take my eye off the ball and lose focus in terms of managing the company.”

First: Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management, which owns about $3 billion of stock in Disney, said today it will take the case for changes at the media giant directly to shareholders after the company rejected its request for a board seat. Is planning.

“This morning, after a conversation with Disney’s CEO, Disney offered Tryon a meeting with the board, but informed Tryon that the Board was rejecting Tryon’s recent request for board representation, including Nelson Peltz,” Tryon said. said in a statement today.

So the activist billionaire is in Disney’s hair for just the second time. Trian pushed for board seats in an aggressive campaign earlier this year but Peltz withdrew his name after Iger announced sweeping changes.

“From the time we gave Disney the opportunity to prove it could ‘right the ship’ last February until our re-engagement a few weeks ago, shareholders suffered ~$70 billion worth of losses. Over the past decade and during the tenure of each current director, Disney’s stock price has underperformed proxy peers and the broader market. Investor confidence is low, major strategic questions loom, and even Disney’s CEO is admitting that the company’s challenges are greater than ever before. While James Gorman and Sir Jeremy Darroch represent an improvement on the status quo, in our view, the addition of these directors will not restore investor confidence or address the root cause behind the significant value destruction and missteps that this Board has made. have seen. “Trion intends to take our case for change directly to shareholders.”

Disney announced two new directors yesterday.

Source: deadline.com