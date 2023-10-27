Disney says DeSantis-appointed district is dragging its feet in providing documents for lawsuit

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) — Walt Disney World’s governing district, appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is dragging its feet in providing documents requested by Disney in a lawsuit over who has design and construction powers over the company’s massive theme park resort. Are. in Central Florida, Disney said in court papers.

Disney on Thursday accused the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District of “evading its obligations” and asked a Florida judge to bar the company until it gets documents and statements needed to argue against summary judgment requested by the district. Till such time, any decision on whether the matter should proceed further or not should be delayed. ,

The hearing is scheduled for mid-December. Disney is asking for a delay of two and a half months.

The District “failed to produce a single document for nearly two months following Disney’s requests, broke commitments to agreed deadlines, and is in possession of the discovery that Disney had the opportunity to develop its summary judgment opposition.” Necessity,” Disney said in court papers.

An email seeking comment was sent to a spokesperson for the district.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, formerly called the Reedy Creek Improvement District, was controlled by Disney affiliates for more than five decades until DeSantis appointees took it over earlier this year took. The acquisition of the district came after Disney publicly opposed a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in the elementary grades. The legislation was supported by DeSantis, who is currently running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Before control of the district passed from Disney affiliates to DeSantis appointees, Disney supporters on its board signed agreements with Disney ceding control of design and construction at Disney World to the company and turning the district over to Disney. Prohibited from using likenesses of characters or other intellectuals. Property without Disney’s permission. The new DeSantis appointees claimed that the “eleventh-hour deal” overstepped their powers, and the district sued the company in state court to void the contract.

Disney has filed a counterclaim that includes asking a state court to declare the agreements valid and enforceable. Disney is also seeking internal communications from DeSantis’ office and several state agencies, including text messages and emails and documents.

“Production to date is non-existent or extremely low,” Disney said in its court filing.

Disney and DeSantis and his allies are also fighting in federal court, where the company has sued DeSantis, claiming the governor violated his free speech rights by punishing him for expressing opposition to the law. DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District have asked a federal judge to dismiss Disney’s First Amendment lawsuit, calling it meritless.

