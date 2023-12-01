Disney responds to activist Nelson Peltz after denying board seats to Trian

Evan Fenseth, Chief Investment Officer of Tigres Financial, joins “Varney & Company”. To discuss the US markets and Disney’s optimistic stock price.

Disney and Trian Fund Management issued warring statements Thursday as a challenge from activist investor Nelson Peltz is set to resume.

Trian said the company “intends to take our case for change directly [Disney] shareholders” after the entertainment giant declined to seek board seats earlier in the day. After the firm recently increased its Disney holdings, it now has a stake worth about $3 billion under its control.

“Since we gave Disney the opportunity to prove it could ‘right the ship’ last February, just weeks before our re-engagement, shareholders have suffered a loss worth ~$70 billion. Disney’s stock price has underperformed proxy peers and the broader market over each relevant period over the past decade and during the tenure of each current director,” the investment management firm said in a statement. “Investor confidence is low, with key strategic questions looming. There have been, and even Disney’s CEO is acknowledging that the company’s challenges are greater than ever before.”

Tryon also said that Disney granting board seats to James Gorman and Jeremy Darroch “will not restore investor confidence or address the root cause behind the significant value destruction and missteps witnessed by this board,” despite that This is an “improvement on the status quo”. The entertainment giant had revealed the appointments on Wednesday.

Disney, meanwhile, pushed back against Trian and Peltz, saying Thursday that it has a “proven track record” of delivering long-term shareholder value.

It stands behind its new board members, saying they have shown commitment to the company’s growth and other endeavours.

The entertainment giant is going through major changes since Bob Iger took over as CEO, Disney explained in its response to Trian. Among other measures, Disney has laid off thousands of people from its workforce and switched three business segments.

Earlier this month, it also indicated it would cut costs by another $2 billion, increasing its annual savings target to $7.5 billion.

Disney also argued Thursday that the “dynamics” of Peltz and former Marvel Entertainment chairman Ike Perlmutter’s stock ownership were “relevant” to weigh in relation to the board seats Peltz sought for himself and anyone else.

“Disney terminated Perlmutter from his employment earlier this year because he has voiced his long-standing personal agenda against Disney CEO Robert A. Iger, who, along with all other shareholders,” the company said. may be different from.”

Disney said it is “executing” on improving its film studios and bringing more growth to its Experiences segment, while making progress on turning its streaming services profitable and turning ESPN into a digital platform, which are all initiatives that he has highlighted. On other occasions important to the future of the company.

In the fourth quarter, its direct-to-consumer streaming services — Disney+, Hotstar, Hulu and ESPN+ — collectively generated revenue of $5.55 billion, while their operating losses swelled to $387 million, a staggering amount. Decreased. Iger said at the time that Disney would “remain[ed] “We are confident that we will achieve profitability in Q4FY2024.”

The company reported that its Experience segment revenue was $8.16 billion. This represents a 13% increase from the $7.25 billion recorded in the same three-month period last year.

Disney shares have seen a 4% rise since the beginning of the year and a 5% decline over the past 12 months.

