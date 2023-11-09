Disney reports strong fourth-quarter profit growth and an expansion of its cost-cutting drive

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Walt Disney Co. on Wednesday reported sharp profit growth for its fiscal fourth quarter, while announcing an expansion of its cost-cutting campaign under returning CEO Bob Iger.

The results beat Wall Street expectations and the amusement and theme park company’s shares rose more than 3% in after-hours trading.

Disney said its net income rose 63% to $264 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $162 million a year earlier. Its adjusted earnings per share, excluding items related to the amortization of 21st Century Fox’s entertainment properties and Disney’s acquisition of Hulu, more than doubled in the quarter to 82 cents. Industry analysts were expecting 71 cents per share, according to FactSet.

Revenue for the quarter increased 5% to $21.24 billion from $20.15 billion. The company credited the restructuring to cost cuts and other efficiencies, as well as continued subscription growth in its streaming business. It also noted a 30% increase in operating income from its parks and similar “experiences” compared to the previous year.

Iger returned as CEO a year ago after a challenging two-year tenure under his hand-picked successor, Bob Chapek. He soon announced a “strategic restructuring” and cost-cutting campaign that included thousands of layoffs.

In a call with analysts on Wednesday, Iger said the company’s focus on cost cutting “has enabled tremendous efficiencies” and that the company, based in Burbank, California, is on track to cut $7.5 billion in expenses, which That’s about $2 billion more than the earlier target.

On the streaming front, Iger said the company added about 7 million core Disney+ subscribers in the quarter. But he said Disney is also looking at ways to launch more sporting events through ESPN’s streaming platform. Iger specifically mentioned Disney’s plan to bring ESPN “direct to the consumer, which is inevitable, which is going to happen,” he said. “We are planning for it.”

One possibility, Iger said, would be to keep ESPN+ as part of a traditional cable bundle, but then make the additional viewing available as an a la carte option. Without going into details, he pointed to the possibility of future ESPN partnerships with sports leagues that could provide more “content” to ESPN. Noting the continued decline in cable subscribers, he said, “This is really a way to buck that trend.”

