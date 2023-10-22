Disney reports ESPN profits down 20% as Disney considers its options - WDW News Today

In a regulatory filing, Disney reported that ESPN’s profits were down 20%.

ESPN’s profits decline, Disney looks for strategic options

In the first nine months of the fiscal year, Disney’s sports bundle (ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN television channels) saw profits decline 20 percent to $1.48 billion, with sales falling 1.3 percent to $13.2 billion. I.

Potential partners include game companies and Apple. According to Axios, former Walt Disney Co. executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer are on the advisory board as the company considers their options. Disney attributes these losses primarily to cord-cutting trends among consumers; A record 2.3 million households in the US canceled their cable subscriptions.

Options the company is considering include offering ESPN as a standalone streaming service by 2025. First reported by the Wall Street Journal, this option is codenamed “Flagship.”

Although Disney CEO Bob Iger is considering selling some television assets, ESPN is not currently in agreement with the company. Iger wants to remain at ESPN, but is looking for a partner for the sports network.

Bob Iger is not known for selling. During his first tenure as CEO of Disney, he acquired Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm, all of which have proven to be successful purchases.

According to Bloomberg, television generated 35 percent of Disney’s revenue ($24.8 billion) and more than 50 percent of its operating income ($7.5 billion) before the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s also worth noting that Iger didn’t just get his start in TV, but at ABC. He began working for the network in 1974, long before the network was acquired by Disney. He did odd jobs on TV sets and worked his way up the ranks. He was named head of ABC Entertainment in 1989. He was president of ABC Network Television Group from January 1993 to 1994. He was named senior vice president of Capital Cities/ABC in March 1993 and then executive vice president in July 1993. The following year, he was named president and COO of Capital Cities/ABC.

When The Walt Disney Company acquired ABC in 1995, they acquired Iger and he worked his way up to CEO of the entire company over the next decade, eventually rising to the top spot after Michael Eisner was ousted in 2005. Iger was CEO until his retirement in 2020, but he returned to the position in November 2022 after Bob Chapek was also ousted.

What do you think about the possibility of a standalone ESPN streaming service? Are you shifting to this, or are you cutting the cord too? Tell us in the comments.

Source: wdwnt.com