Disney today announced a cash dividend of $0.30 per share for the second half of its fiscal year 2023, the first such payment since the dividend was paused during Covid three years ago.

It will be payable to shareholders of record on January 10, 2024, at the close of business on December 11. The company said in February that it planned to bring back the dividend this year.

“This has been a year of significant progress for The Walt Disney Company, defined by strategic realignment and a renewed focus on long-term growth,” said Mark Parker, Chairman of the Board. “As Disney moves forward with its key strategic objectives, we are pleased to announce a dividend for our shareholders, while we continue to invest in the company’s future and prioritize meaningful value creation.”

The dividend move comes as Nelson Peltz, a big Disney shareholder and activist investor backed by former Marvel boss Ike Perlmutter, is trying to join the media giant’s board – he said today after Disney rejected his offer. He will bring the fight “straight to shareholders.” and nominated two new directors in their place. This pressure from the founder of Trian Partners has led Disney to redraft and revise its corporate bylaws that relate to outside candidates seeking board seats.

Shareholders elect directors at the company’s annual meeting. Companies list their nominee directors in a proxy statement before the meeting and provide shareholders with a list of the names on a proxy card. Shareholders could also present other, outside candidates for director, who are not endorsed by the company, as Peltz says he intends to do. It is not clear how many board seats he is claiming. Disney’s fiscal year ends in September and its annual meeting is usually held in March. It was held a little later this year on April 3, as the company fought Peltz for the first time in the early part of the year. He withdrew from the fight in February before the meeting. Previously, he had set up a dedicated website called Restore the Magic, which detailed Disney’s failures. It is not yet clear what he will do this time.

The following are the amendments provided by Disney in its SEC filing today:

-“Revising recently adopted amendments to Rule 14a-19 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, it is required that any person soliciting a proxy in support of a director nominee other than the board’s nominees The person shall also provide a representation that such person will comply with the rule. 14a-19 and provide the company with reasonable evidence that the requirements of Rule 14a-19 have been met.”

This rule (14a-19) requires any party to use a “universal” proxy card that lists all director nominees submitted by both management and shareholders for election at the annual meeting. It establishes new notice and filing requirements for requesting parties and formatting and presentation requirements for universal proxy cards. This requires shareholders to submit their own director candidates in a competition inviting holders of a minimum of 67 per cent of the voting power of the shares entitled to vote at the election. This may be expensive for many but won’t stop billionaire Peltz.

-“Require that any person directly or indirectly requesting a proxy use their own proxy card and that the color of the proxy card be a color other than white.” (The white card is usually used by management.)

-“Enhance the procedural mechanics and disclosure requirements relating to business proposals and director nominations submitted by stockholders, including requiring: certain additional disclosures with respect to any proposed stockholder, any proposed director nominee and the business and any other persons Background information, disclosures and representations. A shareholder’s solicitation of a proxy; and any notice of director nomination must be accompanied by all written questionnaires required of directors of the company to be completed and signed by any proposed director nominee.

Source: deadline.com