Disney prepares to report earnings as investors focus on ESPN, streaming losses improve

Disney (DIS) will report its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings after the bell on Wednesday following the official reveal of its next CFO and a commitment to buy Comcast’s 33% stake in Hulu.

Wednesday’s results will mark the first time the media giant will provide earnings under its new reporting structure after CEO Bob Iger reorganized the company into three core business areas: Disney Entertainment, which includes its entire media and streaming portfolio; Experience, including park business; and sports, which will include ESPN Networks and ESPN+.

Here’s what Wall Street expects from the media giant, according to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg:

total revenue: $21.43 billion

adj. earnings per share: $0.69

Entertainment Revenue: $13.23 billion

game revenue : $3.89 billion

Experience Revenue: $8.19 billion

Disney+ subscribers: 2.68 million net additional growth is expected

Disney’s stock has fallen about 3% since the beginning of the year. Shares hit a nine-year low last month, and activist investor Nelson Peltz launched another attack on the media giant.

Kevin Mayer, Disney’s former head of streaming who now runs Blackstone-backed entertainment startup Candle Media, said the stock is reacting to a number of uncertainties — from the future of Hulu and ESPN to the ultimate fate of the linear network — but Disney’s debut Let’s solve some of those challenges.

“When the stock price rises and [Iger] “It articulates a great strategic vision — one that will solve most of the problems,” he said at the Yahoo Finance Invest conference on Tuesday.

‘Near-term issues’ could cloud Disney’s future

Investors got their first look at ESPN’s financial condition earlier this month. The new breakout structure showed that sports revenue declined in the nine months ending July 1, 2023 – a decline of 1.3% compared to the year-ago period.

Despite the decline, this is still better than standalone linear network revenue, which was down 8.7% over the same time period. ESPN accounts for less than 60% of total linear network revenue or about 30% of operating income.

The company is currently seeking strategic partners through joint ventures or partial ownership to enable ESPN to launch a new direct-to-consumer (DTC) service.

Meyer, who currently serves as a strategic advisor to CEO Bob Iger, said his former boss is “certainly focused most of all on making sure that ESPN, a company he really strongly believes in, We believe it is well positioned for the future.”

“ESPN is a growing business, with positive revenue growth compared to a traditional linear business,” Macquarie analyst Tim Nolen said in a note to clients ahead of the report. “Sports-related revenues are declining at a more modest pace than linear, which may be offset by increased subscription fees and higher advertising revenues from ESPN+.”

Nolen, who has a neutral rating and a $94 price target on the stock, says he expects advertising headwinds as well as the loss of pay-TV subscribers to drive declines in the new linear standalone segment.

Lower content spending and other cost-cutting measures should reduce DTC’s losses to $288 million, he said.

The company raised streaming prices for the second time this year, increasing the monthly price of its ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans by more than 20%.

Disney’s fiscal third-quarter results saw its streaming loss narrow to $512 million, down from a $1.1 billion loss in the year-ago period. The company reported a streaming loss of $659 million in Q2 and a loss of $1.1 billion in Q1.

“We believe in the long-term streaming success of ESPN as well as including the studio and park franchises. But we see several near-term issues, particularly the process of putting ESPN at the helm that could bring more linear disruption before We can achieve DTC clarity,” warned Nolen.

Guidance will also be important, particularly around Disney’s theme parks, which are struggling with signs of slowing demand as inflation threatens margins. Macquarie’s Nolen said the segment’s pace is likely to slow in the quarter, although operating profit is still expected to grow by double digits.

The company’s third-quarter results showed parks division revenue of $8.33 billion, beating expectations of $8.25 billion. Operating income came in at $2.43 billion, above estimates of $2.39 billion and the third quarter 2022 total of $2.19 billion.

The company plans to invest $60 billion in its theme park business over the next 10 years.

