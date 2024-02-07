Disney posts solid 1Q results thanks to its theme parks and cost cuts

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Walt Disney Co. on Wednesday reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the final three months of 2023, boosted by cost cuts and rising revenue from its theme park business.

Disney earned $1.91 billion, or $1.04 per share, in its fiscal first quarter. That’s up 49% from $1.28 billion, or 70 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier. Excluding one-time accounting items, the company earned $1.22 per share in the latest quarter.

Revenue was $23.55 billion, almost the same as the previous year’s $23.51 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 99 cents per share on revenue of $23.7 billion, according to a survey by FactSet.

Disney said it was making “significant cost cuts” and reduced its selling, general and other operating expenses by $500 million in the latest quarter. The company plans to cut thousands of jobs in 2023.

Insider Intelligence analyst Paul Verna said the quarter’s results will strengthen the hand of Disney CEO Bob Iger as he tries to guide the company to streaming profitability. He said Disney’s goal of making its streaming business profitable by the end of the year “bodes well for Disney’s stock pulling out of years of slump, and for Iger’s ability to fend off pressure from activist investors who are looking to reshuffle Looking to board and impact succession planning.

Disney said its Disney+ streaming service lost 1.3 million core subscribers during the quarter, but it made more money from each subscriber because of price increases for the service. It expects to add 60 lakh customers in the current quarter.

The Burbank, California-based company said its theme park business saw record revenue and operating income during the quarter.

“Our strong performance last quarter demonstrates that we have changed our direction and entered a new era for our company, focused on strengthening ESPN for the future, building streaming into a profitable growth business, expanding our film studios, The focus is again on strengthening and turbocharging growth in our parks. Experience,” Iger said in a statement.

Disney also announced it is paying $1.5 billion for a stake in “Fortnite” creator Epic Games, working with the game developer to create a “games and entertainment universe” that includes Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars games, shows and characters will be included. , Avatar and more.

“This is Disney’s largest entry into the world of games to date and provides significant opportunities for growth and expansion,” Iger said.

Disney shares jumped 7% in extended trading after the results.

