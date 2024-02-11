Disney Plus password-sharing crackdown imminent: More details revealed

The days of sharing passwords to watch streaming TV services may be over. Last year, Netflix banned this practice and on February 6, Disney sent an email to its subscribers letting them know that the terms of service were changing and it would be harder for people to share passwords so that someone outside the household could access Disney. Can see the plus. Free. Here’s what’s happening and why.

A crackdown on Disney+ password sharing is about to begin. AFP via Getty Images

When Netflix introduced password crackdowns in the US and UK in 2023, some thought it was a gamble, with predictions that people would abandon the service in droves. The company also said in a note to shareholders last April that “we see a cancellation reaction in every market when we announce the news, which impacts near-term member growth.”

More from ForbesWhatsApp is about to change forever with unprecedented new feature

However, Netflix was doing so because it saw this as a temporary decline: “As borrowers begin to activate their own accounts and existing members add ‘Additional Member’ accounts, we expect to see increased acquisition and revenue.” lets see.”

Date it all starts: March 14

So, Disney is undoubtedly hoping for the same process now. The new terms of service have already come into effect for new customers. For existing ones, the restrictions will come into effect on March 14.

The new terms state that Disney may analyze your account use to determine compliance with the new terms.

However, how exactly the company will achieve this has not been made public. Most likely, this will mimic what Netflix has done, where you have to set your home connected to your home broadband as your primary location. If someone is streaming the service outside of the home, the account holder receives an alert that he or she has been watched and is invited to add an additional paid member to the subscription. If Disney is doing it this way, it will specify in due course what it will cost, but it hasn’t done so yet.

During a call with shareholders on February 7, Disney’s Chief Financial Officer, Hugh Johnston, seemed to confirm a similar process when he said, “At the end of this calendar year, account holders who are individuals outside their household “If they want to allow entry, they will be able to do so.” Add them to their accounts for additional fees.”

Johnson also explained how long it would take for the company to see financial benefits from the move, not just the implementation. He added, “While we are still in the early days and do not expect to see significant benefits from these payment sharing initiatives until the latter part of calendar 2024, we want to reach as large an audience as possible with our excellent content, and We’re looking forward to introducing this new functionality to improve the overall customer experience and grow our customer base.”

More from ForbesApple introduces surprise free offer for all iPhone 14 users