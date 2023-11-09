Disney said it will continue to dramatically cut costs as it seeks to rebuild its business in a rapidly changing media environment.

The company announced it would cut another $2 billion in expenses, adding to the previously announced $5.5 billion cut, which included cutting thousands of jobs.

The company said it has no plans for further layoffs. CEO Bob Iger suggested on a call with investors that the cuts would primarily come from its struggling linear TV business.

Meanwhile, the company continues to suffer losses in its Disney+ streaming business, but it managed to significantly reduce its losses in that division. It never made a profit on Disney+. After raising prices, revenue at Disney+, Hulu and related streaming services, which do not include ESPN+, rose 12% last quarter, and its loss narrowed to $420 million, down from 1.4% in the same quarter a year earlier. Was less than a billion dollars.

“Our results this quarter reflect the significant progress we have made over the past year,” CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. “While we still have work to do, these efforts have allowed us to move beyond this period of recovery and resume our business.”

Disney’s stock rose more than 3% in after-hours trading, hitting a nearly 10-year low.

The company reported revenue of $21.2 billion, slightly below expectations of $21.3 billion, according to estimates by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

The Disney Store in the Times Square neighborhood of New York, US, on Monday, October 30, 2023. – Angus Mordant/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Disney’s report comes during a difficult period for the company as it looks to cash in on the streaming business, cord cutting, a series of recent box office flops, the ongoing actors’ strike and Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Is struggling with a legal battle.

The company said it is “aggressively managing its cost base”, planning to cut $2 billion more in costs than before. Disney’s interim chief financial officer, Kevin Lansberry, said the ongoing actors’ strike also helped the company reduce some short-term production costs.

Disney previously announced 7,000 job cuts in February as part of a $5.5 billion cost savings plan. On Wednesday, the company said its efficiency target had increased to $7.5 billion.

theme park sparkle

Disney’s theme parks and cruises division was a bright spot for the company, with growth of more than 30% compared to the previous year. The company pointed to strength in its international theme parks and Disney Cruises. However, the company said revenue at Walt Disney World in Central Florida was weak.

The company’s fiscal fourth quarter began in July and ended on October 1, and included the summer slowdown seen at the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida. In July, Disney World parkgoers experienced shorter-than-expected wait times for rides and smaller crowds than expected.

Lansberry said consumer strength has driven gains in Disney’s parks division.

“Domestically we feel good and internationally we feel pretty good,” he said. “We’re not really seeing anything in terms of an economic hangover.”

Disney+ subscribers increased

Disney+, Disney’s flagship streaming service, grew its subscriber base in the U.S. and Canada by 1% in the quarter, and added 11% more subscribers internationally.

Advertising-supported Disney+ added more than 2 million subscriptions in the fourth quarter, Iger said.

Overall, Disney has lost more than $10 billion on its streaming services venture since it was introduced in 2019.

On Disney’s earnings call, Iger reiterated that the company is “confident” that its streaming services will achieve profitability by the end of 2024.

“We are excited about the future of our streaming business,” Iger said.

In October, Disney raised the price of an ad-free Disney+ subscription to $13.99 per month, but kept the price of its ad tier stable at $7.99 per month.

But Disney+ isn’t the company’s only streaming bet.

Earlier this month, Disney announced it would acquire Comcast’s one-third stake in Hulu for $8.61 billion, meaning Disney will now own 100% of the streaming service.

Iger said a beta version of the joint Hulu-Disney+ app will launch in December, with plans to formally launch in the early spring of 2024.

Except for ESPN, linear TV is struggling

Disney’s linear TV business continues to decline, with revenue falling 9% in the fourth quarter compared to last year — an even bigger decline than its most recent third quarter, when revenue declined 7%.

Earlier this year, comments made by Iger fueled speculation that some of Disney’s linear TV properties, including ABC, Disney Channel, FX, and National Geographic, could be put up for sale.

Iger said the company “continues to evaluate options for each of our linear networks with the goal of identifying the best strategic path for the company and maximizing shareholder value.”

However, Iger also said that a review of the company’s linear TV assets has revealed “significant long-term cost savings opportunities, which we are implementing while delivering high-quality content.”

The company said it saw a decline in advertising revenue on its ABC networks primarily due to lower average viewership and lower political advertising revenue.

ESPN was a leading position in Disney’s media portfolio, continuing to attract sports fans to cable TV. According to Iger, the network saw its best overall viewership in four years.

Actors’ strike continues

Questions are being raised about the company’s upcoming content slate due to the Hollywood strike halting major studio production this year, including the writers’ strike that ended in September and the ongoing actors’ strike.

In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, Iger said the impact of the strikes on Disney’s business has been “negligible” so far, although if the strikes last longer, “it could be significant.”

“Obviously, we want to try to keep the heat of the films intact, that’s what the entire industry is focused on. We don’t have much time to do that,” he said.

Last month, Disney announced it would delay the release of its live-action “Snow White” film by a year from March 2024 to March 2025 due to the actors’ strike.

Clarification: This story has been updated to clarify which services were included in Disney’s $420 million quarterly streaming loss.

Create an account on CNN.com for more CNN news and newsletters

Source: www.bing.com