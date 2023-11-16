Disney launches a digital collectible (NFT) marketplace of Disney, Pixar and Star Wars characters

After first launching its digital collectibles with CryptoEase earlier this year, Disney has partnered with Dapper Labs, a blockchain and metaverse firm, to launch its own digital collectibles marketplace, named – Disney Pinnacle is kept.

With Disney Pinnacle, Disney will bring officially licensed, collectible pins on-chain.

Be the first to chase, collect and trade digital pins featuring your favorite characters. Only at Disney Pinnacle. 🌟 Join the waiting list at pic.twitter.com/GQa084CkW4 – disneypinnacle (@disneypinnacle) 14 November 2023

Launching publicly on the Apple App Store for iOS later this year, Disney Pinnacle connects fans around the world together as they collect beloved characters from the worlds of Disney, Pixar and Star Wars through unique Do business, face challenges and showcase your love. Collectable digital pins.

Powered by Disney official licensee Dapper Labs, Disney Pinnacle, the socially-driven NFT marketplace, brings together 100 years of Disney characters as well as Pixar’s beloved icons as well as the heroes and villains of the Star Wars galaxy in unique style. will bring. In the form of collectible and tradable digital pins.

As fans collect and trade verified, authentic, digital collectibles in the Disney Pinnacle environment, they are instantly able to share their love for the iconic characters across their network. This enables them to take their new collectibles with them wherever they go. With each collectible having its own pin collectible merchandise tour, fans are able to create their own unique collection, anywhere, from their phone.

,Disney Pinnacle is a brand-new product designed to incorporate everything we’ve learned over the past few years.“They say Roham Gharegozlou, Co-Founder and CEO of Dapper Labs, ,Fans anywhere will be able to collect Dynamic PINs on their phones and trade with each other instantly and securely, no matter where they are in the world.,

Disney Pinnacle is built on Flow, a permissionless layer 1 blockchain and Web3 ecosystem. Many NFTs are currently in the Ethereum ecosystem. However, there is a strong case for Flow blockchain as a reliable and developer friendly platform for NFTs.

Earlier in May this year, Disney announced a partnership with Cryptocurrency to sell limited-edition NFT-based digital toys of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Darth Vader.

The Walt Disney Company, which has not yet made a major foray into crypto, last year advertised a job opening for a transaction lawyer to explore emerging technology opportunities. Consumers can purchase Cryptocurrency Star Wars NFTs powered by Dapper Labs’ Flow blockchain with Apple Pay and Google Pay worldwide.

Source: www.indianweb2.com