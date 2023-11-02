Hulu, Disney+ will increase streaming costs

Walt Disney Co. announced Wednesday that it will buy Comcast’s stake in Hulu for $8.6 billion, completing its acquisition of the streaming service.

The acquisition will “advance Disney’s streaming objectives,” the company said in a press release, and comes as it attempts to increase subscriber numbers on its Disney+ streaming service.

The deal values ​​Hulu at $27.5 billion, according to Disney, which said the transaction will close by December 1.

In 2019, Disney struck a deal with Comcast to acquire a majority stake in Hulu, giving Comcast a 33% stake in Hulu. The deal required Disney to buy the stake by January 2024 or sell its stake at fair market value at that time.

The California-based entertainment giant already sells Hulu as part of a bundled offering with its Disney+ and ESPN+ platforms.

The company will release its latest quarterly earnings next week, which will provide a look at how its cable and streaming television services are performing in a highly competitive market.

In August, Disney reported that Disney+ lost more than 10 million subscribers in the recently concluded quarter, largely due to the Indian market.

The group said Disney+ finished the second three months of this year with 146.1 million subscribers, compared with 158 million in the previous quarter.

Disney rival Netflix said last month that the number of subscribers rose nearly 11 percent to 247 million in the recently ended quarter as it cracked down on password sharing and refined its ad-supported tiers.

The leading streaming service raised the prices of some of its plans, perhaps creating an opportunity for competitors like Disney.

Netflix said in an earnings report that its initial ad-supported offering is gaining momentum, and upcoming Disney earnings should provide insight into whether the same is true for its ad-supported tier.

Meanwhile, film and television producers find production halted due to the Screen Actors Guild strike, meaning there is a potential shortage of fresh content needed to attract and retain streaming service subscribers.

