Disney has ‘a lot of work’ to do but one analyst still sees ‘some optimism’

Disney (DIS) will have a lot to prove when it reports earnings in less than two weeks.

The company’s park business is going slow. Its linear TV division is declining, and subscribers to its flagship streaming service Disney+ are also declining. The direct-to-consumer business has yet to reach profitability, while the media giant also appears to be lagging behind competitors at the box office. Advertising has also been a challenge this year.

As of Friday afternoon, the stock was down about 8% from the beginning of the year, on par with the S&P 500’s year-to-date decline.

“I don’t know that’s a thing [dragging down the stock price],” Bank of America analyst Jessica Reiff Ehrlich told Yahoo Finance Live. “It’s just one thing after another.”

Ehrlich, who has a Buy rating and a $110 price target on the stock, said that although “there’s still a lot to do” to fix the company, he believes the media company is moving in the right direction.

“They’ve restructured, they’re reducing costs, they’re doing what seems fixable. The focus now is on making the content engine better than it was and has been. But there’s still a lot of work to be done They don’t even have a permanent CFO, so Bob Iger needs these extra two years [as CEO] And I think Disney does too.”

Iger has attempted to reset the company – from putting Disney’s linear properties up for sale and searching for a strategic partner for ESPN’s streaming offering to partnering with sports gambling company Penn Entertainment (PENNN) and potentially From selling his Star India business.

But all this doesn’t seem to be enough as the stock hit a nine-year low earlier this month, while activist investor Nelson Peltz launched another attack on the media giant.

Ehrlich said the company’s language about streaming profitability and how quickly it can cut costs will be a key focus of earnings this quarter.

The company raised streaming prices for the second time this year, increasing the monthly price of its ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans by more than 20%.

Streaming losses improved Disney’s fiscal third quarter results resulted in a loss of $512 million, compared to a loss of $1.1 billion in the year-ago period. The company reported a streaming loss of $659 million in Q2 and a loss of $1.1 billion in Q1.

However, Disney+ subscribers remained below expectations, declining 7.4% compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to losses from its Indian brand Disney+ Hotstar.

Guidance will also be important, particularly around its theme parks, which are struggling with signs of slowing demand as inflation threatens margins.

“It’s always interesting what they say on the booking outlook for theme parks,” he said, noting that theme parks have the highest returns on invested capital.

Parks division revenue in the company’s latest quarter came in at $8.33 billion, beating expectations of $8.25 billion. Operating income came in at $2.43 billion, above estimates of $2.39 billion and the third quarter 2022 total of $2.19 billion.

The company plans to invest $60 billion in its theme park business over the next 10 years.

“As you look to the year ahead, there is some optimism — there are many things that will change for the better,” Ehrlich said.

