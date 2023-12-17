Orlando, FL. – Disney Experience, formerly Disney Parks, hosted nearly 100 Black small business owners from the Atlanta-based Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida earlier this week, to equip emerging business leaders with essential skills. Organized an experience designed for. To generate positive economic impact within their communities.

The attendants were housed inside Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club resorts for the duration of the trip, spending much of their afternoon and evening meeting with RICE leadership, stakeholders, and members of Disney’s Supply Chain Accelerator Planning Team. Each student “graduated” from the program on Wednesday, receiving a certificate of completion and a round of congratulations from Mickey Mouse himself.

As the lead financial sponsor of RICE’s Supply Chain Accelerator program, Disney presented several educational sessions and workshops for the team, one of which was developed and hosted by the company’s external training arm, the Disney Institute, to help Black business owners. Got direct experience. Adopting the mindset required to operate successful enterprises.

Disney Institute leaders introduced a service-oriented approach to entrepreneurship through their teachings, emphasizing that great service is essential for a business to run properly, regardless of size or revenue. Disney cast members brought this notion of exemplary service to life through their kind and courteous interactions with RICE entrepreneurs and stakeholders during the trip.

The Disney Institute also invited the group to tour specific parts of the Magic Kingdom park on Tuesday afternoon, where attendees identified real-life examples of managerial concepts taught during the Institute’s training session.

Additionally, RICE-supported business owners heard from local Black vendors contracted with Disney on Wednesday in a panel about expanding business practices, working with larger retailers, and embracing authenticity when developing a brand – Another popular takeaway from the seminar.

“It’s the power of storytelling,” said Lisa Williams, founder of the Multi-Cultural Doll Company.

The world of EPI, during the discussion about authenticity. “Because we get to see who we are…”

While many of the entrepreneurs attending this year returned from last year’s event, some business owners joined RICE leadership in Florida for the first time this week.

Chantel Powell, RICE stakeholder and founder and CEO of natural kids deodorant brand Play Pits, said RICE’s trip to Orlando was her first trip to Disney World when she was about 10 years old, which allowed her to see the parks in a fresh way. Got a chance. And fresh perspective as both an adult and an entrepreneur.

“I don’t remember anything (about his last time at Disney),” Powell said. “So, to see it through these experienced, entrepreneurial eyes – oh my God, it’s incredible. It’s truly magical.”

Powell also said that she previously worked in customer service before switching gears to start her own business, so Disney’s lessons on providing excellent service to customers and consumers particularly resonated with her.

“I was an executive assistant. Powell said, I worked in film and TV as a wardrobe stylist and assistant costumer. “So, I’m used to serving people…”

A select number of attendees visited Walt Disney World’s parks for the first time.

Chisom Eke, founder and CEO of skin-sensitive skin care company Overlooked Beauty, said she had preconceived notions before traveling to Disney World, but her first experience navigating the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT completely exceeded her expectations. was excessive.

“I thought it would be like your typical amusement park,” Ake said. “But (after) coming here and going through some of the information sessions that we had earlier (today), I was like, ‘This place is absolutely amazing.’”

Intention was a central theme in Tuesday’s session with the Disney Institute, with institute trainers saying business owners must lead intentionally and professionally to maintain financial success and encourage loyalty from their consumers.

Akey said the motivations behind operating Disney World were clear during Tuesday’s tour and she plans to incorporate many of the lessons she learned on the trip into running her small business.

“I think it’s made the experience a lot better, because I know that … (Disney) has done everything with care and with the customer in mind,” Eke said. “It also helps me with my business.”

The Russell Center and Disney plan to partner to host the event again next year.

