Disney expected to pay Comcast $8.6 billion to buy Hulu stake

Disney is on the verge of becoming 100% owner of Hulu.

The media conglomerate announced that it expects to pay Comcast $8.61 billion to acquire the cable operator’s 33% stake in Hulu following Comcast’s November 1 exercise of its rights under a put/call arrangement between the two companies. Does. Disney owns the other two-thirds stake in Hulu.

“The acquisition of Comcast’s stake in Hulu at fair market value will advance Disney’s streaming objectives,” Disney said in a statement Wednesday.

Under the terms of the sale arrangement, as of Dec. 1, Disney said, it estimates it will pay Comcast approximately $8.61 billion, which represents a third of NBCUniversal’s $27.5 billion guaranteed minimum price for Hulu. The timing of entry of companies was determined. Their agreement reduces the estimated outstanding capital call contributions payable by NBCU to Disney by approximately $567 million in 2019.

But the deal isn’t official — and $8.61 billion may not be the final price Disney ultimately pays for the Comcast/NBCU stake in Hulu.

The two sides have gone far apart on the question of Hulu’s market value. At a Goldman Sachs conference on Sept. 6, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts touted Hulu as “a rare, kingmaker asset” — and suggested an eyebrow-raising price. According to Roberts, the “synergies” that 100% ownership of Hulu would afford are worth $30 billion, even before accounting for Hulu’s value. Roberts claimed at the time, “If you were selling it all as is, there would literally be a line of bidders around the block to buy all the content, all the bundle of Hulu.”

The equity fair value of Hulu is being valued by bankers listed by each party as of September 30, 2023, in accordance with the valuation process agreed to by the parties. (According to a CNBC report, Comcast has chosen Morgan Stanley, and Disney has hired JPMorgan Chase.) If Disney and Comcast’s numbers are not within 10% of each other, both banking companies A third firm will be selected to make another estimate, and Hulu will have the final estimate. The valuation will be the average of the two figures that are closest to each other.

“If the equity fair value is ultimately determined to be greater than the guaranteed minimum price, Disney will pay NBCU an amount equal to NBCU’s equity ownership percentage of the net equity fair value of the guaranteed purchase price within 45 days of such final determination.” Disney said in a filing with the SEC. “Although the timing of the assessment process is uncertain, we estimate it should be completed during the 2024 calendar year.”

Additionally, according to Disney, under the terms of the transaction, the company will share with NBCU 50% of Disney’s anticipated U.S. tax savings as a result of the acquisition of the Hulu stake, with payments expected to be made primarily over a 15-year period. Is. ,

A long-running theory on Wall Street is that Disney hasn’t expanded Hulu outside the US so as not to drive up its value — and thus keep a lid on how much it would have to pay Comcast. Once it gains full ownership of Hulu, Disney will be ready to launch it as a general-entertainment service worldwide.

Many Wall Street analysts are skeptical that Hulu is worth dramatically more than the $27.5 billion minimum price set by the companies in 2019, especially now that the gold rush, the growing-at-any-cost streaming era, has ended and been replaced by The focus is on profitability.

And Hulu’s development has cooled. Subscriber growth in the second quarter of 2023 was 4.5%, slower than 8% a year earlier, and Hulu gained 100,000 subscribers in the quarter ending July 1 to 48.3 million total (44 million on subscription-only tiers, and 4.3 million ) reached. million on live TV with SVOD plans). Disney is set to report September 2023 quarter earnings on November 8.

Why is Hulu a long-term strategic asset for Disney? According to Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne, the service will help undercut the company’s streaming bundles with Disney+ and Hulu and increase pricing power. “This is the key to growing streaming revenues against a largely fixed cost base,” he wrote in a recent research note.

On Disney’s earnings call in May, CEO Bob Iger announced plans to combine Disney+’s Hulu content into a “unified streaming experience” — which Comcast executives had heard about for the first time.

VIP+ Analysis: Disney must keep the Hulu brand at all costs

Source: variety.com