Disney Entertainment Television promotes 3 chief finance officers

Unique: Disney Entertainment Television has promoted three of its top finance executives to new roles. Karen Sack has been promoted to EVP, Finance, Disney Entertainment Television; Peggy Ting from SVP Finance and Business Planning, Disney Television Studios; And Amit Ziv was appointed SVP Finance and Business Planning for ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ABC Owned Television Stations and Freeform.

In her expanded role, SAC will play a key role in setting business strategy and ensuring the delivery of profitability targets for the TV business by leading P&L forecasts and short and long-term financial planning. She will oversee all finance matters, including budget management and analysis.

Sacks was previously head of finance at FX since 2009. Prior to this, he worked at Fox Filmed Entertainment in various finance roles including international home entertainment, operations strategy, and film production and distribution label Fox Atomic.

As head of finance for Disney Television Studios, Ting reports to SAC and oversees financial planning and analysis for ABC Signature, 20th Television and 20th Television Animation, as well as production and development finance for those studios and FX productions . He is also responsible for setting the strategy and overseeing the day-to-day operations of the production finance department.

Previously, Ting was vice president of finance and business planning at Disney Television Studios. He also served as the Executive Director of Business Development at Fox21 Television Studios.

As head of finance for ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ABC Owned Television Stations and Freeform, Ziv reports to Sacks and oversees finance and business planning for these brands. He also serves as a business partner to Disney Entertainment Television Network leaders for these brands, helping to set the business agenda and ensure delivery of profitability goals. Ziv dual reports to Debra O’Connell, President of Television Networks and TV Business Operations, for whom he leads strategy for the company’s domestic linear portfolio of entertainment networks and stations.

Prior to his role at Disney, Ziv served as Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Development and Strategy, MGM+ (formerly EPIX). He also spent time as a management consultant at Ernst & Young, advising media and entertainment clients on digital transformation.

