Disney CEO Iger promises to exit in 2026, says ABC is not for sale

LOS ANGELES, Nov 29 (Reuters) – Walt Disney (DIS.N) Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Wednesday he would “definitely” step down when his current contract expires in 2026 and put the ABC broadcast network up for sale. Not there.

In a wide-ranging interview at the New York Times DealBook conference, Iger also said he was “bullish” on the prospects for Shanghai Disneyland and that he expected the company to expand the theme park “relatively soon.”

Iger, 72, returned to Disney as CEO in November 2022, less than a year after retiring, to revive the media company after the board ousted his hand-picked successor, Bob Chapek. Iger had planned to stay for two years but agreed to extend his stay until 2026.

Disney’s board is conducting a “robust” search for a successor, Iger said, adding that he is “definitely going to step down” at the end of his current contract.

After Iger spoke, Disney's board announced that it had appointed

Morgan Stanley CEO James P. Gorman and former Sky group chief executive Jeremy Darroch will be appointed as new directors early next year.

Gorman will serve on the succession planning committee and Darroch will serve on the audit committee, the board said in a statement. Current director Francis D’Souza will not stand for re-election at Disney’s next annual meeting, the statement said.

Since his return, Iger has restructured the company and streamlined operations to make the business more cost-effective. It is on track to surpass the $5 billion in cost savings pledged to investors in February.

Disney’s ABC unit is not for sale, Iger said, as the company deals with the decline in linear television along with the audience’s shift toward streaming. Iger said earlier this year that networks like ABC may not be “core” for Disney going forward.

In the film business, Iger said the company has made too many sequels and made a “mistake” by asking Marvel Studios to provide so many series for the Disney+ streaming service.

“In our case the quantity was limited, the quality was limited, and Marvel suffered a lot because of it,” Iger said.

Iger acknowledged that the problems facing Disney were “much more challenging than I expected”, but added: “I’m not disappointed by it. It’s just a lot more work.”

He also addressed Disney’s decision last week to halt advertising on social media platform X after owner Elon Musk supported an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

Musk’s move came after Disney realized that the association with

Disney shares closed almost unchanged at $92.44 on the New York Stock Exchange.

