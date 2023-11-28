Disney CEO Bob Iger says company ready to start construction

By Don Chmielewski

(Reuters) – Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger told employees he faced “myriad challenges” in returning to the company, but he was excited about the prospects.

“I knew I would face a myriad of challenges when I came back,” Iger said in remarks at a company-wide town hall Tuesday at the New Amsterdam Theatre, according to people who attended the meeting. “I wouldn’t say it was easy, but I never second-guessed the decision to come back.”

Iger said the company is ready to restart its business after a year of restructuring to respond to the disruptive changes in the industry caused by streaming.

“I think we’re moving from a period of a lot of repair to a period of rebuilding,” Iger said. “And I can tell you that building is a lot more fun than repairing.”

Iger was joined on stage by leaders from the company’s business areas, Disney Entertainment co-chairs Alan Bergman and Dana Walden, ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro and parks chief Josh D’Amaro.

The meeting marks the one-year anniversary of Iger’s first town hall since rejoining the company as chief executive in November 2022.

The presentation comes against a backdrop of pressure from activist investor Nelson Peltz, who is planning a new board challenge at Walt Disney less than a year after the Burbank, California-based entertainment giant drew up plans that addressed his initial criticisms. Making.

Iger is scheduled to appear at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit on Wednesday.

The Disney CEO returns to the company following the tumultuous tenure of his hand-picked successor, Bob Chapek, who clashed with “Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the decision to release the film simultaneously in theaters and online. Had clashed with. Laws limiting classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Disney has undergone change under the leadership of Iger, who reorganized the company and streamlined operations to make the business more cost-effective. It is on track to surpass the $5 billion in cost savings pledged to investors in February.

Iger also said that the company is evaluating alternatives regarding its profitable but declining television business, as traditional cable and satellite distributors continue to lose customers. Disney is also looking for investors in ESPN, as it prepares to make its flagship sports network available via streaming sometime in the future.

