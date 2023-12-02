Disney CEO Bob Iger faces a new challenge from activist investor Nelson Peltz

Nelson Peltz is launching a second proxy fight at Disney, increasing pressure on CEO Bob Iger.

Trian Partners, an activist investor fund, said it would take its “case directly to shareholders.”

The statement comes after Disney rejected Peltz’s request for seats on the board.

Nelson Peltz indicated in a statement that he would launch a new proxy challenge against The Walt Disney Company, increasing pressure on CEO Bob Iger.

Peltz’s Trian Partners fund, which has a $3 billion stake in the entertainment giant, said it would “take its case directly to shareholders” after Iger rejected the activist investor’s request for board representation.

“From the time we gave Disney a chance to prove it could ‘right the ship’ last February, to just a few weeks before our re-engagement, shareholders lost $70 billion in value,” Trian said. “Over the past decade and during the tenure of each current director, Disney’s stock price has underperformed proxy peers and the broader market.”

Disney’s share price is up about 3.5% in 2023, meaning it has lagged the benchmark S&P 500 index, which has climbed 19% year-to-date. It is valued at just under $170 billion, which is about $40 billion less than Netflix.

Disney’s Wednesday move to nominate Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman and former Sky chief Jeremy Darroch to its board is an “improvement on the status quo,” but it also “gets to the core of the significant value destruction and missteps witnessed by this board.” “Won’t address the cause.” ,” Trian said.

Peltz has been loading up on Disney shares since February, when he called time on the first proxy fight against the House of Mouse after it agreed to cut costs by laying off nearly 7,000 employees.

According to a Reuters report citing unnamed sources, Trian was seeking at least three seats on the CA-based entertainment powerhouse’s board.

Disney has also faced questions from shareholders about who will succeed Iger as CEO when his contract expires in 2026. The former meteorologist made a dramatic return to the company last year following the firing of Bob Chapek.

Another Disney shareholder, Blackwells Capital, stood by Iger and praised the nominations of Gorman and Darroch. Its CEO Jason Aintaby criticized Peltz’s proxy fight.

“Mr. Peltz and Trian need to reverse this costly and disruptive effort to displace experienced voices in the boardroom and replace them with Mr. Peltz and his nominees,” he said in a statement.

“Mindless, drum-beating activism is not the right strategy for shareholders. Disney’s board is acting in the best interest of all shareholders and needs to focus on enhancing the value at one of America’s most iconic companies without this absurd pretense.” Time should be given.” He added.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com