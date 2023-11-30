Disney CEO Bob Iger admits the company’s films have been too focused on messaging

NYT columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin and Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger speak during ‘ annual DealBook Summit on November 29, 2023 in New York City.

Michael M. Santiago | getty images

Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger said Wednesday that he will no longer tolerate his company’s partners and creative team prioritizing message over storytelling.

“Manufacturers have lost sight of what their number one objective should be,” Iger said Wednesday at the DealBook Summit in New York. “We have to entertain first. It’s not about the messages.”

Iger has recently emphasized improving the quality of Disney films in 2024 and beyond. He is cutting down on the number of movies Disney makes in order to focus on making better movies. Earlier this week, he told Disney employees at a town hall that making hit movies is the best way to change the perception of the company for investors and employees.

Iger said that Disney’s prioritization of messaging over storytelling was extreme “at the time”. [he] was gone in 2022, pointing to the 11 months he has left as Disney’s executive chairman. Iger was in charge of “creative efforts” in 2020 and 2021, while Bob Chapek ran the company as CEO.

“We’ve created entertainment with values ​​and made a positive impact on the world in so many different ways. ‘Black Panther’ is a great example of that,” Iger said. “I love being able to entertain if you can fill it with positive messages and have a good impact on the world. Awesome. But that shouldn’t be the purpose. When I came back, I really wanted to do what I do.” Tried to return back to our roots.”

Disney has come under fire from Republican politicians and critics on social media, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, for including a gay kiss and “an openly gay character” in 2022’s “Lightyears.” Have had to face. Strange World.” 2023’s “Elemental” also includes a nonbinary character.

While Disney has a long history of storytelling with a positive moral, Iger admitted during Disney’s earnings conference call earlier this month that he believes the company’s storytelling style has affected Because the company has increased the number of films It is intended for both Disney+ and theatrical release. Iger reiterated that he has stressed to his creative executives and production partners that creating compelling stories must be Disney’s first priority.

“Since I’ve come back I’ve worked hard to remind the creative community, who are our partners and our employees, that this is the purpose,” Iger said. “And I really don’t want to tolerate the opposite.”

Iger’s comments come as Disney faces pressure to transform its business and boost its share price. Continued box office troubles, including the recent disappointing performance of “The Marvels” and the animated film “Wish,” have weighed on the company’s performance.

Activist investor Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management said in a statement Thursday that it would move forward with an effort to nominate new directors to the Disney board, concluding that “with investor confidence low, major strategic questions loom , and even Disney’s CEO is acknowledging that the company’s challenges are greater than previously anticipated.” Trian will seek multiple board seats, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Disney on Wednesday named two new board members – former Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman and former Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch – as it prepares for a potential proxy fight. Current Disney board member is Francis A. D’Souza will not seek re-election at the annual meeting.

