Disney brings back its dividend after a three-year suspension

The Disney dividend is back.

After a suspension of more than three years, The Walt Disney Company will bring back its dividend payments to shareholders.

The company announced Thursday that it will pay a dividend of $0.30 per share to shareholders of record as of Dec. 11. Payment will be made in January.

“This has been a year of significant progress for The Walt Disney Company, defined by strategic realignment and a renewed focus on long-term growth,” Disney board chairman Mark Parker said in a statement. “As Disney moves forward with its key strategic objectives, we are pleased to announce a dividend for our shareholders, while we continue to invest in the company’s future and prioritize meaningful value creation.”

Disney suspended its dividend in 2020 as it grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic after its theme parks closed and most productions were halted. Activist investor Dan Loeb at the time called for the company to suspend dividends and “double down” its streaming budget, arguing that it would turbocharge Disney+.

“By reallocating dividends of a few dollars per share, Disney could more than double its Disney+ original content budget,” Loeb wrote at the time.

Disney eventually listened to Loeb, and poured billions of dollars into streaming content.

Disney’s last dividend, which it issued in December 2019, was for $0.88 per share.

However, bringing back the dividend has been a priority for shareholders and CEO Bob Iger, who promised in February that the dividend would return by the end of 2023.

The company is cutting costs (it now says it has generated $7.5 billion in cost savings), and reorganizing itself for sustainability and profitability. While dividends are an expense for the company, it is also a sign that the company believes it is entering a period of stability, or even growth, and is able to pass its profits on to shareholders. Is capable.

Now, of course, the company is battling another activist like Trianon founder Nelson Peltz. In conjunction with the dividend, the company also adjusted its bylaws to make changes related to the nomination of new directors (Peltz is going to seek board seats in a proxy fight). The changes, although not huge, will add some friction to the process.

