Disney activist Nelson Peltz will take board seat fight to shareholders amid stock decline

Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management is moving forward with a proxy fight at Disney (DIS).

The activist hedge fund said in a press release Thursday morning that Disney offered Troian a meeting with the board, but turned down her recent request for representation, including Peltz. The company said it now wants to take its case directly to the shareholders.

According to a source familiar with the matter, Trian is seeking multiple board seats at Disney. Peltz is an associate of former Marvel executive Ike Perlmutter, who transferred his stake in the company to Trian.

“Disney’s share price has underperformed proxy peers and the broader market in every relevant period over the past decade and during the tenure of each current director. Investor confidence is low, major strategic questions loom, and even “Even Disney’s CEO is acknowledging that the company’s challenges are greater than previously believed,” Trian said.

Disney pointed to its cost-cutting efforts over the past year in a statement in response.

“Over the past twelve months, we restructured the company to restore creativity at the center of all our businesses as we significantly reduce costs and increase efficiency, and we are on track to achieve approximately $7.5 billion in cost savings. are — $2 billion more than our original target,” the company said.

Disney also noted that Perlmutter owns 78% of the shares over which Peltz claims beneficial ownership, amounting to more than 25 million of the 33 million shares.

“This dynamic is relevant to assessing Mr. Peltz and any other individuals he designates as directors, as Mr. Perlmutter was terminated from his employment by Disney earlier this year and has reported to Disney’s CEO, Robert Iger for his long-held personal agenda, which may differ from that of all other shareholders,” Disney said.

Trian’s statement comes a day after Disney announced in an SEC filing that Morgan Stanley Chairman and CEO James Gorman, along with Jeremy Darroch, the former head of British television company Sky, will join its board early next year.

“While James Gorman and Sir Jeremy Darroch represent an improvement on the status quo, in our view, the addition of these directors will not restore investor confidence or address the root cause behind the significant value destruction and missteps that have occurred on this board. Have seen,” Trian said.

Iger: ‘I’m not going to be distracted by workers’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 29: Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger speaks during The New York Times’ annual DealBook Summit on November 29, 2023 in New York City. Andrew Ross Sorkin returns to the NYT Summit for a day of interviews with Vice President Kamala Harris, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, Tesla’s CEO, SpaceX’s chief engineer and X’s CTO Elon Musk, the former Speaker of the US House of Representatives. Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and leaders in business, politics, and culture. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago via Getty Images)

Iger’s path since returning to the CEO post a year ago has not been easy. Since that time, Disney’s stock has fallen to multi-year lows. The company’s parks business is slowing, its linear TV division is declining, and its streaming business is still not profitable.

There have been more failures than hits at the box office as investors question whether Disney has lost its magic.

“We obviously have to compete with them one way or another,” Iger said of Peltz and Trian at The New York Times’ DealBook summit on Wednesday. “I’m sure the board will listen to him to see what his plans are, what his ideas are.”

Still, Iger said he is not focused on the workers’ fight in the near future: “I have a lot to do. I’m not going to get distracted by any of this.”

Delivering Alpha – Nelson Peltz, chief executive officer and founding partner of Trian Fund Management, LP, speaks at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha conference in New York City on September 19 – (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal Getty Via Images) (CNBC via Getty Images)

Peltz ended a previous proxy fight against Disney in February after the company committed to various cost-cutting initiatives, including a restructuring of the business in addition to layoffs, the establishment of a succession planning committee and the end of reinstating its dividend. Revealing the plan was involved. calendar year.

Peltz had said that Iger needed to execute on his plan — but, with the stock down about 20% since the end of Peltz’s last proxy fight, it’s clear that shareholders want to see more from the entertainment giant. Are.

“It puts a lot of pressure [on Disney],” Needham analyst Laura Martin told Yahoo Finance Live after Peltz first renewed his fight against the company.

“He has so much wealth that I don’t even know if he needs to get board seats to actually do something here and make money on his investments. We’ll see. But in the worst case, you have people in the boardroom. There will be an activist who, he warned, “will be much more short-term focused than anyone currently on the board.”

alexandra canal Is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @allie_canal, linkedin, And email her at [email protected].

